Stambaugh Ness Welcomes Marla Miller as Managing Director, National Tax Office

Firm Establishes National Tax Office to Support Continued Growth

YORK, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Stambaugh Ness (SN) is pleased to announce the addition of Marla Miller, CPA, JD, as Managing Director of the firm's National Tax Office. This strategic move is part of SN's commitment to strengthening its capabilities and service offerings to meet the evolving needs of its clients nationwide.





Marla Miller

Marla brings with her a wealth of expertise honed through her extensive career, during which she navigated intricate tax challenges and delivered tailored solutions to complex tax situations. Her track record of leadership, coupled with her comprehensive understanding of tax compliance and regulatory requirements, positions her to be an invaluable addition to the SN team.

Marla has over three decades of extensive expertise across both public and private sectors, with a focus on law and taxation. Prior to joining SN, Marla served as the Managing Tax Director at BDO USA's National Tax Office, specializing in accounting methods, tax controversy, and risk management. Additionally, she managed hundreds of tax matters that resulted in large reductions in tax liabilities and audit findings; and served as a well-known tax thought leader as a result of her numerous presentations, articles, and interviews.

In her new role, Marla will spearhead the operations of SN's newly established National Tax Office, providing strategic direction and oversight to ensure unparalleled client service and solution delivery. Stambaugh Ness President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven L. Hake states, "SN is thrilled to welcome Marla to the firm. Her deep experience, thought leadership, and specialized, high-level tax skills will be a true asset as we grow our National Tax Office."

The launch of the National Tax Office marks a significant milestone in SN's growth trajectory, reinforcing its commitment to providing comprehensive tax expertise to clients across the country. With Marla at the helm, SN's clients can expect enhanced technical knowledge and vast, experienced professional advisory surrounding current and proposed tax law, accounting methods, tax controversy, and other deep technical tax topics.

About Stambaugh Ness

Stambaugh Ness is a multi-discipline, professional services firm serving clients nationally with a strategic focus on the architecture and engineering, professional services, construction and real estate, and manufacturing industries.? Through the Stambaugh Ness family of companies, clients have access to a sophisticated menu of services, including compliance, government contract services, strategic tax solutions, technology and cyber risk advisory, data solutions, Microsoft solutions, Deltek ERP software, strategic growth advisory, workforce and talent solutions, outsourced accounting, ownership transition, and mergers and acquisitions.

The firm is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently-owned local and regional accounting, consulting, and service firms with similar client service goals.

