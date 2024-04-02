Ottobock North America Promotes Freedom of Movement Through Limb Loss & Limb Difference Awareness Month Initiatives

During Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month, Ottobock North America reaffirms its commitment to supporting the limb loss and limb difference community not just during April, but every day of the year.

Running & Mobility Clinics:

As part of their ongoing dedication to promoting freedom of movement, Ottobock North America will host a series of Running and Mobility clinics across North America. The series kicks off with a Full Circle Movement event in Austin, TX, scheduled for April 20, 2024. The event is designed for individuals of all mobility levels and will offer a supportive environment for participants to explore movement and healing. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience Ottobock's cutting-edge running-specific prosthetic devices.

Ottobock is also hosting Running Clinics that are designed for more advanced adaptive athletes and will take place over three days and provide intensive coaching from Paralympic athletes. These clinics aim to equip participants with the skills and tools needed to enhance their athletic abilities.

Advocacy Efforts:

In alignment with the 28 by 28 movement, Ottobock North America is joining forces with organizations such as Wiggle Your Toes, AOPA, and the Amputee Coalition to advocate for expanded coverage for orthotic and prosthetic care in 28 states by the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, CA. The company recognizes the importance of legislative change in ensuring that individuals with limb loss and limb difference have access to the devices they need to lead active and fulfilling lives.

Aaron Holm, Manager of Consumer Marketing & Engagement and a member of the limb loss community, shares that "Ottobock's mission extends far beyond prosthetics, orthotics, and clinical care. Whether it be continuous legislative advocacy on both the state and federal levels or our stewardship programs, we champion inclusive mobility for all."

FreedomOfMovement Campaign:

Throughout Limb Loss & Limb Difference Awareness Month, Ottobock North America will highlight the FreedomOfMovement campaign, emphasizing the importance of mobility for individuals touched by limb loss or limb difference. By empowering individuals with access to prosthetic and orthotic devices, Ottobock aims to celebrate the strength and resilience of the limb loss community.

"At Ottobock, we believe that movement is a fundamental human right. Through our Running & Mobility Clinics and advocacy efforts, we are committed to breaking down barriers and ensuring that individuals with limb loss or limb difference can live life to the fullest," says Ottobock Head of Government/Medical Affairs & Future Development Scott Schneider.

Get Involved!

Individuals interested in participating in Ottobock North America's Running & Mobility Clinics or supporting advocacy efforts can find more information by visiting Ottobock.com or by following Ottobock on social media: @ottobock_northamerica

About Ottobock North America

Ottobock North America is a leading provider of prosthetic and orthotic solutions, dedicated to empowering individuals with limb loss or limb difference to pursue their passions and live actively. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Ottobock strives to enhance the lives of people living with limb loss or limb difference by delivering cutting-edge products and comprehensive support.

Contact Information:

Jennifer Duke

Senior Market Manager, Ottobock North America

jennifer.duke@ottobock.com

905-510-1218

SOURCE: Ottobock North America

