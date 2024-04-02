Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.04.2024
Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02

2 April 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 540.573p. The highest price paid per share was 551.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 528.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0219% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 509,318,628 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 798,216,700. Rightmove holds 11,603,844 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

505

531.800

16:17:58

288

530.400

16:16:22

1006

530.400

16:16:22

1339

530.400

16:16:22

255

530.600

16:13:25

685

530.600

16:13:25

144

530.600

16:13:25

500

530.600

16:13:25

1431

530.200

16:11:15

1496

530.200

16:11:15

298

528.400

16:08:22

1135

528.400

16:08:22

1493

528.600

16:03:04

569

529.400

16:01:51

917

529.400

16:01:51

198

530.000

16:00:04

610

530.000

16:00:04

611

530.000

16:00:04

1584

530.200

15:57:00

1504

531.800

15:54:00

654

531.800

15:54:00

1034

531.800

15:53:57

1499

532.800

15:48:52

739

533.200

15:47:49

759

533.200

15:47:45

619

533.200

15:44:07

823

533.200

15:44:07

1352

533.200

15:43:10

585

534.000

15:39:46

858

534.000

15:39:46

801

534.800

15:35:55

570

534.800

15:35:55

1451

534.800

15:35:55

1415

535.200

15:31:59

1478

535.600

15:26:20

1362

535.800

15:25:58

1676

535.400

15:23:02

368

535.800

15:17:09

1106

535.800

15:17:09

1562

536.000

15:16:44

1079

536.000

15:16:44

311

536.000

15:16:44

1353

537.200

15:10:50

1359

537.400

15:07:00

1292

538.400

15:04:30

380

538.400

15:04:30

481

538.400

15:04:30

1009

538.400

15:04:30

1638

536.600

15:01:26

768

536.200

14:59:36

1513

536.200

14:59:36

867

536.200

14:59:36

1684

535.800

14:52:13

1438

535.800

14:51:00

1408

535.800

14:51:00

1602

534.000

14:43:37

1357

534.600

14:41:32

158

535.200

14:38:54

1303

535.200

14:38:54

1655

535.400

14:37:35

1633

536.000

14:33:38

1379

536.400

14:32:39

1114

536.000

14:31:03

570

536.000

14:31:03

1555

536.000

14:29:59

1562

535.800

14:27:44

1585

536.000

14:27:28

1599

536.400

14:24:17

1015

537.000

14:22:25

374

537.000

14:21:10

750

537.400

14:19:08

1532

537.400

14:19:08

33

537.600

14:15:52

1597

537.600

14:15:52

1424

537.800

14:09:26

1538

538.200

14:05:06

1385

538.200

14:05:06

1300

539.000

14:01:27

111

539.000

14:01:27

937

539.000

13:57:04

752

539.000

13:57:04

986

539.800

13:52:15

643

539.800

13:52:15

1665

539.800

13:48:12

1560

540.400

13:45:31

1041

541.400

13:39:15

1415

541.400

13:39:15

587

541.400

13:39:15

379

542.200

13:33:15

1197

542.200

13:33:15

670

542.400

13:30:41

1383

542.400

13:30:41

88

542.400

13:30:41

687

542.400

13:30:41

1612

542.600

13:20:54

318

541.800

13:11:34

1300

541.800

13:11:34

200

542.400

13:11:01

905

542.400

13:10:09

474

542.400

13:10:09

593

542.800

13:10:03

893

542.800

13:10:03

1647

543.600

12:57:56

163

544.000

12:53:51

1300

544.000

12:53:51

1661

544.800

12:52:29

1431

544.400

12:48:41

1432

544.600

12:47:36

1451

544.600

12:47:36

1393

545.000

12:31:00

123

544.800

12:23:24

1409

544.800

12:23:24

1600

545.600

12:20:06

284

546.000

12:16:20

312

546.000

12:16:20

816

546.000

12:16:02

708

546.400

12:01:51

764

546.400

12:01:51

416

546.600

11:59:47

1598

546.600

11:59:47

632

546.600

11:59:47

298

546.600

11:59:47

101

546.600

11:59:47

1469

545.000

11:39:23

750

545.600

11:35:35

132

545.600

11:35:35

1300

545.600

11:35:35

658

545.400

11:24:34

842

545.400

11:24:34

301

544.800

11:12:00

1156

544.800

11:12:00

1427

544.000

11:04:03

212

545.800

11:00:06

754

545.800

11:00:05

666

545.800

11:00:05

1428

546.800

10:48:16

1289

547.000

10:48:03

142

547.000

10:48:03

504

546.400

10:42:32

961

546.400

10:42:32

129

546.800

10:42:11

468

546.800

10:42:10

528

546.800

10:42:10

264

546.800

10:42:10

1175

546.800

10:39:08

1442

546.800

10:39:08

339

546.800

10:39:08

1408

546.800

10:35:51

949

547.400

10:20:03

510

547.400

10:20:03

438

547.400

10:20:03

905

547.400

10:20:03

914

547.600

10:17:20

505

547.600

10:17:20

1648

548.200

10:13:15

1531

548.200

10:13:15

1588

547.400

10:03:11

1358

547.200

09:59:18

1534

546.800

09:50:29

1140

545.000

09:42:41

370

545.000

09:42:41

1624

547.600

09:30:28

1660

547.600

09:18:45

1494

549.200

09:10:02

1600

550.000

09:03:53

503

548.800

08:52:25

1039

548.800

08:52:25

1587

548.400

08:44:23

1476

548.600

08:32:27

1373

549.800

08:25:30

290

548.800

08:16:49

1147

548.800

08:16:49

929

551.200

08:08:26

750

551.200

08:08:26

1589

551.000

08:08:26

56

550.400

08:06:01

1559

551.600

08:06:01

1376

551.000

08:03:33


