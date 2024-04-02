Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
2 April 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 175,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 540.573p. The highest price paid per share was 551.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 528.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0219% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 509,318,628 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 798,216,700. Rightmove holds 11,603,844 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
505
531.800
16:17:58
288
530.400
16:16:22
1006
530.400
16:16:22
1339
530.400
16:16:22
255
530.600
16:13:25
685
530.600
16:13:25
144
530.600
16:13:25
500
530.600
16:13:25
1431
530.200
16:11:15
1496
530.200
16:11:15
298
528.400
16:08:22
1135
528.400
16:08:22
1493
528.600
16:03:04
569
529.400
16:01:51
917
529.400
16:01:51
198
530.000
16:00:04
610
530.000
16:00:04
611
530.000
16:00:04
1584
530.200
15:57:00
1504
531.800
15:54:00
654
531.800
15:54:00
1034
531.800
15:53:57
1499
532.800
15:48:52
739
533.200
15:47:49
759
533.200
15:47:45
619
533.200
15:44:07
823
533.200
15:44:07
1352
533.200
15:43:10
585
534.000
15:39:46
858
534.000
15:39:46
801
534.800
15:35:55
570
534.800
15:35:55
1451
534.800
15:35:55
1415
535.200
15:31:59
1478
535.600
15:26:20
1362
535.800
15:25:58
1676
535.400
15:23:02
368
535.800
15:17:09
1106
535.800
15:17:09
1562
536.000
15:16:44
1079
536.000
15:16:44
311
536.000
15:16:44
1353
537.200
15:10:50
1359
537.400
15:07:00
1292
538.400
15:04:30
380
538.400
15:04:30
481
538.400
15:04:30
1009
538.400
15:04:30
1638
536.600
15:01:26
768
536.200
14:59:36
1513
536.200
14:59:36
867
536.200
14:59:36
1684
535.800
14:52:13
1438
535.800
14:51:00
1408
535.800
14:51:00
1602
534.000
14:43:37
1357
534.600
14:41:32
158
535.200
14:38:54
1303
535.200
14:38:54
1655
535.400
14:37:35
1633
536.000
14:33:38
1379
536.400
14:32:39
1114
536.000
14:31:03
570
536.000
14:31:03
1555
536.000
14:29:59
1562
535.800
14:27:44
1585
536.000
14:27:28
1599
536.400
14:24:17
1015
537.000
14:22:25
374
537.000
14:21:10
750
537.400
14:19:08
1532
537.400
14:19:08
33
537.600
14:15:52
1597
537.600
14:15:52
1424
537.800
14:09:26
1538
538.200
14:05:06
1385
538.200
14:05:06
1300
539.000
14:01:27
111
539.000
14:01:27
937
539.000
13:57:04
752
539.000
13:57:04
986
539.800
13:52:15
643
539.800
13:52:15
1665
539.800
13:48:12
1560
540.400
13:45:31
1041
541.400
13:39:15
1415
541.400
13:39:15
587
541.400
13:39:15
379
542.200
13:33:15
1197
542.200
13:33:15
670
542.400
13:30:41
1383
542.400
13:30:41
88
542.400
13:30:41
687
542.400
13:30:41
1612
542.600
13:20:54
318
541.800
13:11:34
1300
541.800
13:11:34
200
542.400
13:11:01
905
542.400
13:10:09
474
542.400
13:10:09
593
542.800
13:10:03
893
542.800
13:10:03
1647
543.600
12:57:56
163
544.000
12:53:51
1300
544.000
12:53:51
1661
544.800
12:52:29
1431
544.400
12:48:41
1432
544.600
12:47:36
1451
544.600
12:47:36
1393
545.000
12:31:00
123
544.800
12:23:24
1409
544.800
12:23:24
1600
545.600
12:20:06
284
546.000
12:16:20
312
546.000
12:16:20
816
546.000
12:16:02
708
546.400
12:01:51
764
546.400
12:01:51
416
546.600
11:59:47
1598
546.600
11:59:47
632
546.600
11:59:47
298
546.600
11:59:47
101
546.600
11:59:47
1469
545.000
11:39:23
750
545.600
11:35:35
132
545.600
11:35:35
1300
545.600
11:35:35
658
545.400
11:24:34
842
545.400
11:24:34
301
544.800
11:12:00
1156
544.800
11:12:00
1427
544.000
11:04:03
212
545.800
11:00:06
754
545.800
11:00:05
666
545.800
11:00:05
1428
546.800
10:48:16
1289
547.000
10:48:03
142
547.000
10:48:03
504
546.400
10:42:32
961
546.400
10:42:32
129
546.800
10:42:11
468
546.800
10:42:10
528
546.800
10:42:10
264
546.800
10:42:10
1175
546.800
10:39:08
1442
546.800
10:39:08
339
546.800
10:39:08
1408
546.800
10:35:51
949
547.400
10:20:03
510
547.400
10:20:03
438
547.400
10:20:03
905
547.400
10:20:03
914
547.600
10:17:20
505
547.600
10:17:20
1648
548.200
10:13:15
1531
548.200
10:13:15
1588
547.400
10:03:11
1358
547.200
09:59:18
1534
546.800
09:50:29
1140
545.000
09:42:41
370
545.000
09:42:41
1624
547.600
09:30:28
1660
547.600
09:18:45
1494
549.200
09:10:02
1600
550.000
09:03:53
503
548.800
08:52:25
1039
548.800
08:52:25
1587
548.400
08:44:23
1476
548.600
08:32:27
1373
549.800
08:25:30
290
548.800
08:16:49
1147
548.800
08:16:49
929
551.200
08:08:26
750
551.200
08:08:26
1589
551.000
08:08:26
56
550.400
08:06:01
1559
551.600
08:06:01
1376
551.000
08:03:33