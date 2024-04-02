CME Group Reports March and Q1 2024 Market Statistics

Record Q1 U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 7.8 million contracts

Record Q1 Options ADV of 5.9 million contracts

CHICAGO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its March and Q1 2024 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) reached 24.3 million contracts in March and 26.4 million contracts in Q1. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

March 2024 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 11.2 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 7.4 million contracts

Options ADV of 5.3 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.2 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.5 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 1.2 million contracts

Metals ADV of 801,000 contracts

Additional March 2024 product highlights compared to March 2023 include:

Interest Rate ADV Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond futures ADV increased 17% to 302,000 contracts

Equity Index ADV E-mini S&P 500 options ADV increased 10% to 1.5 million contracts Micro E-mini Nasdaq 100 futures ADV increased 19% to 1.4 million contracts

Options ADV Equity Index options ADV increased 12% to 1.6 million contracts

Energy ADV Natural Gas options ADV increased 46% to 185,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV Soybean options ADV increased 37% to 96,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 9% to 220,000 contracts

Metals ADV Record Platinum futures ADV of 42,731 contracts

Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.4 million contracts represented 33% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 3.6% of overall Energy ADV





Q1 2024 highlights across asset classes compared to Q1 2023 include:

Interest Rate ADV of 13.8 million contracts Record U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 7,811,525 contracts Record Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 661,422 contracts Record Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond futures ADV of 401,642 contracts

Equity Index ADV of 6.9 million contracts Record E-mini S&P 500 options ADV of 1,580,902 contracts Micro E-mini Nasdaq 100 futures ADV increased 9% to 1.3 million contracts

Record Options ADV of 5.9 million contracts Record Equity Index options ADV of 1,715,479 contracts Record Energy options ADV of 415,335 contracts

Energy ADV of 2.4 million contracts Record Natural Gas options ADV of 262,443 contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.6 million contracts Soybean Meal futures increased 25% to 159,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 984,000 contracts Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 5% to 175,000 contracts

Metals ADV of 675,000 contracts Record Platinum futures ADV of 31,795 contracts Record Aluminum futures ADV of 8,725 contracts



