Hyundai Motor America Reports All-Time Record March and Q1 2024 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported record-breaking total March sales of 76,920 units, a 2% increase compared with March 2023. Hyundai set total sales records in March for IONIQ 5 (+58%), Tucson PHEV (+62%), Tucson HEV (+48%) and Palisade (+58%). Hyundai EV sales increased 100% and all eco-friendly vehicle sales combined hit 11,485 units, a 35% increase. Fleet volume was 11% of total sales.

Hyundai sold 184,804 units in Q1, for a total sales increase of 0.2% compared with Q1 2023, setting a new Q1 record. Hyundai set total and retail sales marks in Q1 for IONIQ 5, Tucson PHEV, Tucson HEV, Kona EV and Palisade. EV sales for the quarter jumped 62% compared to Q1 last year.

"Hyundai keeps producing products that win awards, and demand for our vehicles, especially EVs, remains high," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "We saw the best Q1 total sales results influenced by Palisade, Kona and IONIQ. We're thrilled about the all-new Santa Fe, our successful NY Auto Show where IONIQ 5 N won World Performance Car of the Year and the introduction of the refreshed Tucson and Santa Cruz."

March Product and Corporate Activities

2025 Santa Cruz Makes World Debut at the New York International Auto Show: Hyundai unveiled an enhanced 2025 Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle in a world debut at the New York International Auto Show.

Hyundai unveiled an enhanced 2025 Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle in a world debut at the New York International Auto Show. 2025 Tucson SUV Debuts at New York International Auto Show: Hyundai unveiled its thoroughly refreshed 2025 Tucson SUV in a North American reveal at the New York International Auto Show.

Hyundai unveiled its thoroughly refreshed 2025 Tucson SUV in a North American reveal at the New York International Auto Show. IONIQ 5 N Charges On With 2024 World Performance Car Award Victory: Hyundai Motor Company continued its winning streak at the World Car Awards with the IONIQ 5 N high-performance electric vehicle (EV) named the 2024 World Performance Car.

Hyundai Motor Company continued its winning streak at the World Car Awards with the IONIQ 5 N high-performance electric vehicle (EV) named the 2024 World Performance Car. IONIQ 5 Named Among List of 2024 Parents Best Family Cars Awards: Parents has named the IONIQ 5 as the Best Electric 5 Passenger SUV for Families in their 2024 Best Family Cars Awards. This recognition highlights the IONIQ 5's flexible interior, outstanding rear-seat roominess, fast-charging capability, and unique optional Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) adapter.

has named the IONIQ 5 as the Best Electric 5 Passenger SUV for Families in their 2024 Best Family Cars Awards. This recognition highlights the IONIQ 5's flexible interior, outstanding rear-seat roominess, fast-charging capability, and unique optional Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) adapter. IONIQ 5 and Tucson Recognized as 2024 Best Cars for Families by U.S. News & World Report: Hyundai has been recognized with two vehicles in the 2024 Best Cars for Families awards by U.S. News & World Report. The 2024 Hyundai Tucson was named Best Compact SUV and the 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 won Best Electric Vehicle for Families.

Hyundai has been recognized with two vehicles in the 2024 Best Cars for Families awards by The 2024 Hyundai Tucson was named Best Compact SUV and the 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 won Best Electric Vehicle for Families. Hyundai Wins Best Multicultural Marketing Award Featuring IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6: Hyundai and its U.S. Hispanic marketing agency, Lopez Negrete Communications, announced the prestigious recognition of Best Multicultural Campaign award by MediaPost for their Hispanic IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 campaign, "Cautionary Tales" or "Viejos Cuentos".

Vehicles Mar-24 Mar-23 % Chg 2024 YTD

(Q1) 2023 YTD (Q1) % Chg Elantra 11,528 13,447 -14 % 26,860 32,473 -17 % Ioniq 5 3,361 2,114 +58 % 6,822 5,736 +18 % Ioniq 6 1,984 222 +794 % 3,646 222 +1542 % Kona 9,453 7,314 +29 % 23,054 19,220 +20 % Nexo 17 21 -19 % 51 65 -22 % Palisade 9,785 6,176 +58 % 25,255 19,602 +29 % Santa Cruz 3,362 3,825 -12 % 8,417 9,307 -10 % Santa Fe 10,834 13,236 -18 % 26,094 28,526 -9 % Sonata 5,664 5,310 +7 % 13,164 14,490 -9 % Tucson 18,394 20,111 -9 % 45,509 46,170 -1 % Venue 2,538 3,625 -30 % 5,932 8,603 -31 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit http://www.hyundainews.com.

