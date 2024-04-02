Toyota Motor North America Reports March, First Quarter 2024 U.S. Sales

• First quarter sales of electrified vehicles surges 74 percent on a volume basis; represents 36.6 percent of total sales volume

• 27 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships, the most among any automaker

PLANO, Texas, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported March 2024 U.S. sales of 214,894 vehicles, up 21.8 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus March 2023. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month totaled 78,157, representing 36.4 percent of total sales volume.

For the first quarter, TMNA reported sales of 565,098 vehicles, up 20.3 percent on a volume basis and up 17.2 percent on a DSR basis versus March 2023. Sales of electrified vehicles for the first quarter totaled 206,850, representing 36.6 percent of total sales volume.

Toyota division posted March sales of 184,123 vehicles, up 22.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 486,627 vehicles, up 21.3 percent on a volume basis and up 18.1 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted March sales of 30,771 vehicles, up 16.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus division reported sales of 78,471 vehicles, up 15.0 percent on a volume basis and up 12.0 percent on a DSR basis, the division's best-ever first quarter.

"Thanks to our diverse portfolio of 27 electrified vehicle options between the Toyota and Lexus brands, customer demand for our products continued to grow in March and in the first quarter," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, sales, TMNA. "Our teams are preparing to launch more than 20 new, refreshed or special edition vehicles later this year including the all-new 2024 Tacoma with available hybrid powertrain, plus the all-new 2024 Land Cruiser and 2025 Camry, both exclusively with hybrid powertrains, offering even more electrified options that fits customers' lifestyles and needs."

March and First Quarter 2024 Highlights (volume basis unless otherwise noted)

TMNA:

March sales of electrified vehicles were 78,157, surging 60.9 percent, representing 36.4 percent of total sales volume

First quarter sales of electrified vehicles were 206,850, surging 74.1 percent, representing 36.6 percent of total sales volume

Cars up 36.2 percent in March and up 31.2 percent in the first quarter

Trucks including SUVs up 16.1 percent in March and up 16.0 percent in the first quarter

27 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships

Toyota Division:

March sales were 184,123, up 22.7 percent

First quarter sales were 486,627, up 21.3 percent

March electrified vehicle sales were 66,492, up 57.0 percent

First quarter electrified vehicle sales were 177,778, up 76.4 percent

Cars up 40.8 percent in March and up 35.5 percent in the first quarter

SUVs up 30.9 percent in March and up 31.9 percent in the first quarter

Trucks up 15.3 percent in March and up 15.2 percent in the first quarter

Prius, Prius Prime, Camry HEV, Crown and RAV4 HEV all posted strong triple-digit gains in the first quarter

All-electric bZ4X sales were up 13.1 percent in March and up 11.7 percent in the first quarter

Total RAV4 sales were up 45.1 percent in March and up 47.4 percent in the first quarter

4Runner sales were up 70.4 percent in March and up 60.2 percent in the first quarter

Sienna sales were up 53.2 percent in the first quarter

Tundra sales were up 41.3 percent in March and up 31.0 percent in the first quarter

Best-ever March sales: GR 86 bZ4X GR Corolla Crown RAV4 PRIME

All-time best-ever month: Corolla HEV Corolla Cross HEV Crown RAV4 HEV Sequoia Tundra HEV

Best-ever first quarter: bZ4X GR Corolla Corolla HEV Corolla Cross Crown RAV4 HEV RAV4 PRIME Sequoia Tundra HEV



Lexus Division:

March sales were 30,771, up 16.7 percent

Record first quarter sales of 78,471, up 15.0 percent

March electrified vehicle sales were 11,665, up 87.5 percent

First quarter electrified vehicle sales were 29,072, up 61.1 percent

Cars up 4.5 percent in March

Trucks up 20.6 percent in March and up 20.0 percent in the first quarter

ES HEV, NX HEV, NX PHEV, RX HEV and LS HEV all posted strong double-digit gains in the first quarter

All-electric RZ sales were up 363.8 percent in March and up 766.5 percent in the first quarter

LS sales were up 5.6 percent in March and up 18.6 percent in the first quarter

LC sales were up 21.6 percent in March and up 13.9 percent in the first quarter

Total NX sales were up 15.9 percent in March and up 10.0 percent in the first quarter

Strong sales of the all-new TX; 9,956 sold in the first quarter

Best-ever March sales: Total NX NX HEV NX PHEV RX HEV RZ

Best-ever first quarter: Total vehicles Total LUVs Total NX NX HEV NX PHEV RX HEV



Note:

HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle

PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

FCEV = Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 27 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

Victor Vanov

469.292.1318

[email protected]

Media Websites: ToyotaNewsroom.com

LexusNewsroom.com

TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY March 2024

-- CURRENT MONTH -- -- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --



















2024 2023 DSR % VOL % 2024 2023 DSR % VOL % TOTAL TMNA 214,894 176,456 21.8 21.8 565,098 469,558 17.2 20.3 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. 184,123 150,099 22.7 22.7 486,627 401,306 18.1 21.3 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. 30,771 26,357 16.7 16.7 78,471 68,252 12.0 15.0 COROLLA 22,328 13,528 65.1 65.1 60,071 42,975 36.2 39.8 SUPRA 202 247 -18.2 -18.2 484 871 -45.9 -44.4 GR86 (INCL FR-S) 1,364 1,005 35.7 35.7 2,041 2,038 -2.5 0.1 MIRAI 71 208 -65.9 -65.9 172 668 -74.9 -74.3 CROWN 2,970 1,335 122.5 122.5 7,685 1,393 437.4 451.7 PRIUS 4,092 2,236 83.0 83.0 13,327 5,586 132.4 138.6 CAMRY 30,323 25,010 21.2 21.2 78,337 66,037 15.5 18.6 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR 61,350 43,574 40.8 40.8 162,122 119,606 32.0 35.5 IS 2,227 2,032 9.6 9.6 5,007 5,361 -9.0 -6.6 RC 145 132 9.8 9.8 410 380 5.1 7.9 ES 3,799 3,768 0.8 0.8 8,471 8,679 -4.9 -2.4 LS 247 234 5.6 5.6 683 576 15.5 18.6 LC 203 167 21.6 21.6 493 433 10.9 13.9 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR 6,621 6,333 4.5 4.5 15,064 15,430 -4.9 -2.4 TOTAL TMNA CAR 67,971 49,907 36.2 36.2 177,186 135,036 27.8 31.2 BZ4X 827 731 13.1 13.1 1,897 1,698 8.8 11.7 RAV4 45,340 31,258 45.1 45.1 124,822 84,704 43.5 47.4 COROLLA CROSS 7,781 5,995 29.8 29.8 19,028 14,514 27.7 31.1 VENZA 3,348 2,159 55.1 55.1 7,961 7,466 3.9 6.6 HIGHLANDER 11,538 22,259 -48.2 -48.2 32,033 55,344 -43.6 -42.1 GRAND HIGHLANDER 10,077 0 0 0 25,136 0 0 0 4RUNNER 12,756 7,487 70.4 70.4 33,823 21,116 56.0 60.2 SEQUOIA 2,254 1,808 24.7 24.7 5,958 4,384 32.4 35.9 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV 93,921 71,757 30.9 30.9 250,658 189,979 28.5 31.9 SIENNA 5,205 5,236 -0.6 -0.6 16,074 10,487 49.3 53.3 TACOMA 8,310 18,674 -55.5 -55.5 21,558 53,583 -60.8 -59.8 TUNDRA 15,337 10,858 41.3 41.3 36,215 27,651 27.6 31.0 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP 23,647 29,532 -19.9 -19.9 57,773 81,234 -30.7 -28.9 TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK 122,773 106,525 15.3 15.3 324,505 281,700 12.2 15.2 UX 1,178 1,250 -5.8 -5.8 2,701 3,192 -17.6 -15.4 NX 6,724 5,801 15.9 15.9 17,119 15,556 7.2 10.0 RZ 858 185 363.8 363.8 1,603 185 744.0 766.5 RX 10,599 9,344 13.4 13.4 26,473 25,947 -0.6 2.0 TX 3,649 0 0 0 9,956 0 0 0 GX 583 2,472 -76.4 -76.4 3,858 6,370 -41.0 -39.4 LX 559 972 -42.5 -42.5 1,697 1,572 5.1 8.0 TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK 24,150 20,024 20.6 20.6 63,407 52,822 16.9 20.0 TOTAL TMNA TRUCK 146,923 126,549 16.1 16.1 387,912 334,522 12.9 16.0 Selling Days 27 27



77 75



DSR = Daily Selling Rate





















































TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY March 2024

-- CURRENT MONTH --

-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --

2024 2023 DSR % VOL% 2024 2023 DSR % VOL% TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 2,596 2,219 17.0 17.0 9,420 4,592 99.8 105.1 TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME 1,496 17 8,700.0 8,700.0 3,907 994 282.8 293.1 TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID 6,137 3,419 79.5 79.5 15,589 12,454 21.9 25.2 TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID 2,424 1,335 81.6 81.6 8,986 3,702 136.4 142.7 TOYOTA MIRAI 71 208 -65.9 -65.9 172 668 -74.9 -74.3 TOYOTA CROWN 2,970 1,335 122.5 122.5 7,685 1,393 437.4 451.7 TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID 5,205 5,235 -0.6 -0.6 16,072 10,486 49.3 53.3 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID 2,094 10,261 -79.6 -79.6 6,109 20,927 -71.6 -70.8 TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID 4,002 0 0 0 8,900 0 0 0 TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID 2,254 1,804 24.9 24.9 5,957 4,369 32.8 36.3 TOYOTA BZ4X BEV 827 731 13.1 13.1 1,897 1,698 8.8 11.7 TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID 21,801 8,460 157.7 157.7 57,875 19,633 187.1 194.8 TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME 2,826 2,605 8.5 8.5 7,767 5,416 39.7 43.4 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID 3,075 0 0 0 7,464 0 0 0 TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID 3,348 2,159 55.1 55.1 7,961 7,466 3.9 6.6 TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID 5,366 2,570 108.8 108.8 12,015 6,989 67.4 71.9 LEXUS ES HYBRID 1,413 941 50.2 50.2 3,354 2,229 46.6 50.5 LEXUS UX HYBRID 1,178 1,250 -5.8 -5.8 2,701 3,191 -17.6 -15.4 LEXUS NX HYBRID 2,249 1,043 115.6 115.6 6,790 3,807 73.7 78.4 LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID 571 473 20.7 20.7 1,408 959 43.0 46.8 LEXUS RZ BEV 858 185 363.8 363.8 1,603 185 744.0 766.5 LEXUS RX HYBRID 4,325 2,315 86.8 86.8 10,403 7,641 32.6 36.1 LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID 394 0 0 0 1,082 0 0 0 LEXUS TX HYBRID 593 0 0 0 1,524 0 0 0 LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID 68 0 0 0 168 0 0 0 LEXUS LS HYBRID 14 12 16.7 16.7 35 25 36.4 40.0 LEXUS LC HYBRID 2 3 -33.3 -33.3 4 9 -56.7 -55.6 TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles 78,157 48,581 60.9 60.9 206,850 118,839 69.5 74.1 TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles 66,492 42,359 57.0 57.0 177,778 100,793 71.8 76.4 TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles 11,665 6,222 87.5 87.5 29,072 18,046 56.9 61.1 TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO 36.4 % 27.5 %



36.6 % 25.3 %



Selling Days 27 27



77 75





SOURCE Toyota Motor North America