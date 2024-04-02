Toyota Motor North America Reports March, First Quarter 2024 U.S. Sales

• First quarter sales of electrified vehicles surges 74 percent on a volume basis; represents 36.6 percent of total sales volume
• 27 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships, the most among any automaker
PLANO, Texas, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported March 2024 U.S. sales of 214,894 vehicles, up 21.8 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus March 2023. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month totaled 78,157, representing 36.4 percent of total sales volume.
For the first quarter, TMNA reported sales of 565,098 vehicles, up 20.3 percent on a volume basis and up 17.2 percent on a DSR basis versus March 2023. Sales of electrified vehicles for the first quarter totaled 206,850, representing 36.6 percent of total sales volume.
Toyota division posted March sales of 184,123 vehicles, up 22.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 486,627 vehicles, up 21.3 percent on a volume basis and up 18.1 percent on a DSR basis.
Lexus division posted March sales of 30,771 vehicles, up 16.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus division reported sales of 78,471 vehicles, up 15.0 percent on a volume basis and up 12.0 percent on a DSR basis, the division's best-ever first quarter.
"Thanks to our diverse portfolio of 27 electrified vehicle options between the Toyota and Lexus brands, customer demand for our products continued to grow in March and in the first quarter," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, sales, TMNA. "Our teams are preparing to launch more than 20 new, refreshed or special edition vehicles later this year including the all-new 2024 Tacoma with available hybrid powertrain, plus the all-new 2024 Land Cruiser and 2025 Camry, both exclusively with hybrid powertrains, offering even more electrified options that fits customers' lifestyles and needs."
March and First Quarter 2024 Highlights (volume basis unless otherwise noted)
TMNA:
- March sales of electrified vehicles were 78,157, surging 60.9 percent, representing 36.4 percent of total sales volume
- First quarter sales of electrified vehicles were 206,850, surging 74.1 percent, representing 36.6 percent of total sales volume
- Cars up 36.2 percent in March and up 31.2 percent in the first quarter
- Trucks including SUVs up 16.1 percent in March and up 16.0 percent in the first quarter
- 27 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships
Toyota Division:
- March sales were 184,123, up 22.7 percent
- First quarter sales were 486,627, up 21.3 percent
- March electrified vehicle sales were 66,492, up 57.0 percent
- First quarter electrified vehicle sales were 177,778, up 76.4 percent
- Cars up 40.8 percent in March and up 35.5 percent in the first quarter
- SUVs up 30.9 percent in March and up 31.9 percent in the first quarter
- Trucks up 15.3 percent in March and up 15.2 percent in the first quarter
- Prius, Prius Prime, Camry HEV, Crown and RAV4 HEV all posted strong triple-digit gains in the first quarter
- All-electric bZ4X sales were up 13.1 percent in March and up 11.7 percent in the first quarter
- Total RAV4 sales were up 45.1 percent in March and up 47.4 percent in the first quarter
- 4Runner sales were up 70.4 percent in March and up 60.2 percent in the first quarter
- Sienna sales were up 53.2 percent in the first quarter
- Tundra sales were up 41.3 percent in March and up 31.0 percent in the first quarter
- Best-ever March sales:
- GR 86
- bZ4X
- GR Corolla
- Crown
- RAV4 PRIME
- All-time best-ever month:
- Corolla HEV
- Corolla Cross HEV
- Crown
- RAV4 HEV
- Sequoia
- Tundra HEV
- Best-ever first quarter:
- bZ4X
- GR Corolla
- Corolla HEV
- Corolla Cross
- Crown
- RAV4 HEV
- RAV4 PRIME
- Sequoia
- Tundra HEV
Lexus Division:
- March sales were 30,771, up 16.7 percent
- Record first quarter sales of 78,471, up 15.0 percent
- March electrified vehicle sales were 11,665, up 87.5 percent
- First quarter electrified vehicle sales were 29,072, up 61.1 percent
- Cars up 4.5 percent in March
- Trucks up 20.6 percent in March and up 20.0 percent in the first quarter
- ES HEV, NX HEV, NX PHEV, RX HEV and LS HEV all posted strong double-digit gains in the first quarter
- All-electric RZ sales were up 363.8 percent in March and up 766.5 percent in the first quarter
- LS sales were up 5.6 percent in March and up 18.6 percent in the first quarter
- LC sales were up 21.6 percent in March and up 13.9 percent in the first quarter
- Total NX sales were up 15.9 percent in March and up 10.0 percent in the first quarter
- Strong sales of the all-new TX; 9,956 sold in the first quarter
- Best-ever March sales:
- Total NX
- NX HEV
- NX PHEV
- RX HEV
- RZ
- Best-ever first quarter:
- Total vehicles
- Total LUVs
- Total NX
- NX HEV
- NX PHEV
- RX HEV
Note:
HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle
PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
FCEV = Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 27 electrified options.
For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
March 2024
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2024
2023
DSR %
VOL %
2024
2023
DSR %
VOL %
TOTAL TMNA
214,894
176,456
21.8
21.8
565,098
469,558
17.2
20.3
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
184,123
150,099
22.7
22.7
486,627
401,306
18.1
21.3
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
30,771
26,357
16.7
16.7
78,471
68,252
12.0
15.0
COROLLA
22,328
13,528
65.1
65.1
60,071
42,975
36.2
39.8
SUPRA
202
247
-18.2
-18.2
484
871
-45.9
-44.4
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
1,364
1,005
35.7
35.7
2,041
2,038
-2.5
0.1
MIRAI
71
208
-65.9
-65.9
172
668
-74.9
-74.3
CROWN
2,970
1,335
122.5
122.5
7,685
1,393
437.4
451.7
PRIUS
4,092
2,236
83.0
83.0
13,327
5,586
132.4
138.6
CAMRY
30,323
25,010
21.2
21.2
78,337
66,037
15.5
18.6
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
61,350
43,574
40.8
40.8
162,122
119,606
32.0
35.5
IS
2,227
2,032
9.6
9.6
5,007
5,361
-9.0
-6.6
RC
145
132
9.8
9.8
410
380
5.1
7.9
ES
3,799
3,768
0.8
0.8
8,471
8,679
-4.9
-2.4
LS
247
234
5.6
5.6
683
576
15.5
18.6
LC
203
167
21.6
21.6
493
433
10.9
13.9
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
6,621
6,333
4.5
4.5
15,064
15,430
-4.9
-2.4
TOTAL TMNA CAR
67,971
49,907
36.2
36.2
177,186
135,036
27.8
31.2
BZ4X
827
731
13.1
13.1
1,897
1,698
8.8
11.7
RAV4
45,340
31,258
45.1
45.1
124,822
84,704
43.5
47.4
COROLLA CROSS
7,781
5,995
29.8
29.8
19,028
14,514
27.7
31.1
VENZA
3,348
2,159
55.1
55.1
7,961
7,466
3.9
6.6
HIGHLANDER
11,538
22,259
-48.2
-48.2
32,033
55,344
-43.6
-42.1
GRAND HIGHLANDER
10,077
0
0
0
25,136
0
0
0
4RUNNER
12,756
7,487
70.4
70.4
33,823
21,116
56.0
60.2
SEQUOIA
2,254
1,808
24.7
24.7
5,958
4,384
32.4
35.9
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
93,921
71,757
30.9
30.9
250,658
189,979
28.5
31.9
SIENNA
5,205
5,236
-0.6
-0.6
16,074
10,487
49.3
53.3
TACOMA
8,310
18,674
-55.5
-55.5
21,558
53,583
-60.8
-59.8
TUNDRA
15,337
10,858
41.3
41.3
36,215
27,651
27.6
31.0
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
23,647
29,532
-19.9
-19.9
57,773
81,234
-30.7
-28.9
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
122,773
106,525
15.3
15.3
324,505
281,700
12.2
15.2
UX
1,178
1,250
-5.8
-5.8
2,701
3,192
-17.6
-15.4
NX
6,724
5,801
15.9
15.9
17,119
15,556
7.2
10.0
RZ
858
185
363.8
363.8
1,603
185
744.0
766.5
RX
10,599
9,344
13.4
13.4
26,473
25,947
-0.6
2.0
TX
3,649
0
0
0
9,956
0
0
0
GX
583
2,472
-76.4
-76.4
3,858
6,370
-41.0
-39.4
LX
559
972
-42.5
-42.5
1,697
1,572
5.1
8.0
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
24,150
20,024
20.6
20.6
63,407
52,822
16.9
20.0
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
146,923
126,549
16.1
16.1
387,912
334,522
12.9
16.0
Selling Days
27
27
77
75
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
March 2024
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2024
2023
DSR %
VOL%
2024
2023
DSR %
VOL%
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
2,596
2,219
17.0
17.0
9,420
4,592
99.8
105.1
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
1,496
17
8,700.0
8,700.0
3,907
994
282.8
293.1
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
6,137
3,419
79.5
79.5
15,589
12,454
21.9
25.2
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
2,424
1,335
81.6
81.6
8,986
3,702
136.4
142.7
TOYOTA MIRAI
71
208
-65.9
-65.9
172
668
-74.9
-74.3
TOYOTA CROWN
2,970
1,335
122.5
122.5
7,685
1,393
437.4
451.7
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
5,205
5,235
-0.6
-0.6
16,072
10,486
49.3
53.3
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
2,094
10,261
-79.6
-79.6
6,109
20,927
-71.6
-70.8
TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID
4,002
0
0
0
8,900
0
0
0
TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID
2,254
1,804
24.9
24.9
5,957
4,369
32.8
36.3
TOYOTA BZ4X BEV
827
731
13.1
13.1
1,897
1,698
8.8
11.7
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
21,801
8,460
157.7
157.7
57,875
19,633
187.1
194.8
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
2,826
2,605
8.5
8.5
7,767
5,416
39.7
43.4
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID
3,075
0
0
0
7,464
0
0
0
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
3,348
2,159
55.1
55.1
7,961
7,466
3.9
6.6
TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID
5,366
2,570
108.8
108.8
12,015
6,989
67.4
71.9
LEXUS ES HYBRID
1,413
941
50.2
50.2
3,354
2,229
46.6
50.5
LEXUS UX HYBRID
1,178
1,250
-5.8
-5.8
2,701
3,191
-17.6
-15.4
LEXUS NX HYBRID
2,249
1,043
115.6
115.6
6,790
3,807
73.7
78.4
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
571
473
20.7
20.7
1,408
959
43.0
46.8
LEXUS RZ BEV
858
185
363.8
363.8
1,603
185
744.0
766.5
LEXUS RX HYBRID
4,325
2,315
86.8
86.8
10,403
7,641
32.6
36.1
LEXUS RX PLUG-IN HYBRID
394
0
0
0
1,082
0
0
0
LEXUS TX HYBRID
593
0
0
0
1,524
0
0
0
LEXUS TX PLUG-IN HYBRID
68
0
0
0
168
0
0
0
LEXUS LS HYBRID
14
12
16.7
16.7
35
25
36.4
40.0
LEXUS LC HYBRID
2
3
-33.3
-33.3
4
9
-56.7
-55.6
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
78,157
48,581
60.9
60.9
206,850
118,839
69.5
74.1
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
66,492
42,359
57.0
57.0
177,778
100,793
71.8
76.4
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
11,665
6,222
87.5
87.5
29,072
18,046
56.9
61.1
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
36.4 %
27.5 %
36.6 %
25.3 %
Selling Days
27
27
77
75
