Soluna Holdings, Inc. ("SHI" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: SLNH), a developer of green data centers for intensive computing applications including Bitcoin mining and AI, announced financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2023.

"We are delighted to announce fourth quarter 2023 results, which were the culmination of 18 months of incredible execution by our operating team. We delivered record revenue and project-level profit, a direct result of the ramping up of our flagship Project Dorothy data center, and the new architecture of our business model aimed at revenue diversification," said John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna Holdings.

Fourth Quarter Finance and Operations Highlights:

Record Revenue - Revenue ramped to $10.1 million compared to third quarter 2023 revenue of $5.8 million, a 75% increase due to the ramp of Project Dorothy. It was the highest quarter in the past 16 quarters.

Record Gross Profit - Gross profit grew to $4.3 million, the highest profit quarter since the inception of the crypto segment in Q2 of 2020.

2nd Consecutive Positive EBITDA Quarter - Fourth quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA topped $1.0 million, up from $405 thousand in the third quarter of 2023.

Stronger Balance Sheet - Current Cash & Restricted Cash as of December 31, 2023 was $9.4 million.

Substantial Ramp of Flagship in Second Half - During this period, Project Dorothy 1A and 1B generated $13.7 million of revenue, which made up 65% of the Company's total full year revenue.

Success in Diversification of Model - the Company completed a series of architectural changes to the business to diversify the business across four key areas, now including hosting, mining, ancillary services, and artificial intelligence. This greatly decreases the company's direct exposure to the volatility of Bitcoin Mining.

Belizaire continued, "2023 involved steering our ship through turbulent waters, while simultaneously rebuilding the ship to sail towards new horizons. 2024 presents numerous opportunities for the Company. I am honored to lead a company with some of the most resilient people in the industry. I am grateful for the patience our shareholders have shown and the support our financial backers have continued to provide."

"While there is more work ahead for our team, we ended 2023 on much better footing. We have proven that our business model - integrating with Renewable Power Plants - works and creates the industry's greenest, most profitable data centers. It is great to be focused on growth again."

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results:

The strong fourth quarter results of $10.1 million in revenue represented a 75% increase as compared to the third quarter 2023, had a significant positive impact on our full fiscal year results.

Total 2023 revenue was $21.1 million, a decrease of $7.5 million or 26% as compared to 2022 - The decrease was due mainly to the impacts of the strategic realignment of the Company's business from a primarily Bitcoin mining focus to a more diversified revenue stream that includes hosting, mining and ancillary services. The negative impacts of winding down our less efficient mining activities during the first half of the year were offset in part by the positive impacts of ramping up our hosting and more efficient mining activities during the second half of the year. Ramping up during the second half included the design, permitting, construction and energization of Project Dorothy 1A and 1B, securing hosting clients, and acquiring miners. During this period, Project Dorothy 1A and 1B generated $13.7 million of revenue, which made up 65% of the Company's total full year revenue.

The total cost of revenue decreased $20.7 million from $36.5 million to $15.8 million - from 128% to 75% as a percentage of revenue in 2022 compared to 2023 respectively, primarily driven by closing higher cost facilities, switching to a data hosting model from a proprietary mining model at Project Sophie and energizing the lower cost Project Dorothy site.

FY 2023 Revenue & Cost of Revenue by Project Site (Dollars in thousands) Project Dorothy 1B Project Dorothy 1A Project Sophie Project Marie Other Total Cryptocurrency mining revenue $ 6,849 $ - $ 2,984 $ 769 $ - $ 10,602 Data hosting revenue - 6,876 3,021 276 23 10,196 Demand response services - - 268 268 Total revenue $ 6,849 $ 6,876 $ 6,005 $ 1,045 $ 291 $ 21,066 Cost of cryptocurrency mining, exclusive of depreciation $ 3,358 $ - 2,206 801 - 6,365 Cost of data hosting revenue, exclusive of depreciation - 4,366 1,030 205 - 5,601 Cost of revenue- depreciation 1,816 755 1,154 136 2 3,863 Total cost of revenue $ 5,174 $ 5,121 $ 4,390 $ 1,142 $ 2 $ 15,829

FY 2022 Revenue & Cost of Revenue by Project Site (Dollars in thousands) Project Dorothy 1B Project Dorothy 1A Project Sophie Project Marie Other Total Cryptocurrency mining revenue $ - $ - $ 13,221 $ 10,028 $ 1,160 $ 24,409 Data hosting revenue - - - 4,131 7 4,138 Demand response services - - - - - - Total revenue $ - $ - $ 13,221 $ 14,159 $ 1,167 $ 28,547 Cost of cryptocurrency mining, exclusive of depreciation $ 54 $ - 7,471 6,048 653 14,226 Cost of data hosting revenue, exclusive of depreciation - 54 - 3,518 - 3,572 Cost of revenue- depreciation - - 10,597 7,813 298 18,708 Total cost of revenue $ 54 $ 54 $ 18,068 $ 17,379 $ 951 $ 36,506

General and administrative expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, for the year ended on December 31, 2023, decreased by $3.8 million, or 20% - to $15.4 million from $19.2 million for the year ending on December 31, 2022. Stock-based compensation costs were $3.7 million for 2023 for 2022.

Salary and wages decreased by approximately $1.4 million during the year ending on December 31, 2023 - compared to the year ending on December 31, 2022, due to a reduction in employee recruitment fees, headcount and personnel costs, and employee-related expenses, i.e. travel.

Legal fees decreased by approximately $1.1 million during the year ending on December 31, 2023 - compared to the year ending on December 31, 2022, due to less development agreements related to Project Dorothy. In addition, potential capital raising activities did not occur and other corporate related legal matters were less intensive during the year ending on December 31, 2023.

Consulting and professional services decreased by $1.6 million during the year ending on December 31, 2023 - compared to the year ending on December 31, 2022, due to required valuations of complex transactions, advisory fees for complex accounting research matters, and pipeline development project costs, in which the Company involved multiple consultants to help build out future plans incurred in 2022 which did not recur in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $(3.5) million for 2023 compared to $(4.6) million in 2022 - For the three months ended December 31, 2023, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 157% or $0.6 million to $1.0 million compared to $0.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The audited financial statements and 10K are available online.

About Soluna Holdings, Inc (SLNH)

Soluna is on a mission to make renewable energy a global superpower using computing as a catalyst. The company designs, develops and operates digital infrastructure that transforms surplus renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna's pioneering data centers are strategically co-located with wind, solar, or hydroelectric power plants to support high-performance computing applications including Bitcoin Mining, Generative AI, and other compute intensive applications. Soluna's proprietary software MaestroOS() helps energize a greener grid while delivering cost-effective and sustainable computing solutions, and superior returns. To learn more visit solunacomputing.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @SolunaHoldings.

Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash $ 6,368 $ 1,136 Restricted cash 2,999 685 Accounts receivable 2,948 320 Notes receivable 446 219 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,416 1,107 Equipment held for sale 107 295 Total Current Assets 14,284 3,762 Restricted cash, noncurrent 1,000 - Other assets 2,954 1,150 Deposits and credits on equipment 1,028 1,175 Property, plant and equipment, net 44,572 42,209 Intangible assets, net 27,007 36,432 Operating lease right-of-use assets 431 233 Total Assets $ 91,276 $ 84,961 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,099 $ 3,548 Accrued liabilities 4,906 2,721 Line of credit - 350 Convertible notes payable 8,474 11,737 Current portion of debt 10,864 10,546 Income tax payable 24 - Deferred revenue - 453 Customer deposits-current 1,588 - Operating lease liability 220 161 Total Current Liabilities 28,175 29,516 Other liabilities 499 203 Customer deposits- long-term 1,248 - Operating lease liability 216 84 Deferred tax liability, net 7,779 8,886 Total Liabilities 37,917 38,689 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 14) Stockholders' Equity: 9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, $25.00 liquidation preference; authorized 6,040,000; 3,061,245 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 3 3 Series B Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, authorized 187,500; 62,500 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, authorized 75,000,000; 2,546,361 shares issued and 2,505,620 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 788,578 shares issued and 747,837 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022(1) 3 1 Additional paid-in capital 291,276 277,429 Accumulated deficit (250,970 ) (221,769 ) Common stock in treasury, at cost, 40,741 shares at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022(1) (13,798 ) (13,798 ) Total Soluna Holdings, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 26,514 41,866 Non-Controlling Interest 26,845 4,406 Total Stockholders' Equity 53,359 46,272 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 91,276 $ 84,961

(1) Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split of the Common Stock at a ratio of 1-for-25 that became effective October 13, 2023. See Note 2, "Accounting Policies," for details.

Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cryptocurrency mining revenue $ 10,602 $ 24,409 Data hosting revenue 10,196 4,138 Demand response services 268 - Total revenue 21,066 28,547 Operating costs: Cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue, exclusive of depreciation 6,365 14,226 Cost of data hosting revenue, exclusive of depreciation 5,601 3,572 Costs of revenue-depreciation 3,863 18,708 Total costs of revenue 15,829 36,506 Operating expenses: General and administrative expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 15,390 19,203 Depreciation and amortization associated with general and administrative expenses 9,513 9,506 Total general and administrative expenses 24,903 28,709 Impairment on equity investment - 750 Impairment on fixed assets 575 47,372 Operating loss (20,241 ) (84,790 ) Interest expense (2,748 ) (8,375 ) Loss on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net (3,904 ) (11,130 ) Loss on sale of fixed assets (398 ) (4,089 ) Other (expense) income, net (1,479 ) 22 Loss before income taxes from continuing operations (28,770 ) (108,362 ) Income tax benefit from continuing operations 1,067 1,346 Net loss from continuing operations (27,703 ) (107,016 ) Income before income taxes from discontinued operations (including gain on sale of MTI Instruments of $7,751 for year ended December 31, 2022) - 7,851 Income tax benefit from discontinued operations - 70 Net income from discontinued operations - 7,921 Net loss (27,703 ) (99,095 ) (Less) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 1,498 (380 ) Net loss attributable to Soluna Holdings, Inc. $ (29,201 ) $ (98,715 ) Basic and Diluted (loss) earnings per common share (1): Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Soluna Holdings, Inc. per share (Basic & Diluted) $ (27.79 ) $ (187.63 ) Net income from discontinued operations per share (Basic & Diluted) $ - $ 13.22 Basic & Diluted loss per share $ (27.79 ) $ (174.41 ) Weighted average shares outstanding (Basic and Diluted) 1,313,718 599,301

(1) Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split of the Common Stock at a ratio of 1-for-25 that became effective October 13, 2023. See Note 2, "Accounting Policies," for details.

Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Year Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net loss $ (27,703 ) $ (99,095 ) Net income from discontinued operations (including gain on sale of MTI Instruments of $7,751 for the year ended December 31, 2022) - (7,921 ) Net loss from continuing operations (27,703 ) (107,016 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense 3,894 18,731 Amortization expense 9,483 9,483 Stock-based compensation 4,225 3,673 Consultant stock compensation 87 179 Deferred income taxes (1,107 ) (1,388 ) Impairment on fixed assets 575 47,372 Amortization of operating lease asset 238 202 Impairment on equity investment - 750 Loss on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net 3,904 11,130 Amortization on deferred financing costs and discount on notes 753 6,538 Loss on sale of fixed assets 398 4,089 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,620 ) 211 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (306 ) 146 Other long-term assets (304 ) (29 ) Accounts payable (862 ) 553 Deferred revenue (453 ) 137 Customer deposits 2,836 - Operating lease liabilities (234 ) (197 ) Other liabilities 320 (308 ) Accrued liabilities 3,889 (374 ) Net cash used in provided by operating activities (2,987 ) (6,118 ) Net cash provided by operating activities- discontinued operations - 369 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (12,705 ) (63,684 ) Purchases of intangible assets (58 ) (76 ) Proceeds from disposal on property, plant, and equipment 2,286 2,605 Deposits of equipment, net 147 6,441 Net cash used in investing activities (10,330 ) (54,714 ) Net cash provided by investing activities- discontinued operations - 9,084 Financing Activities Proceeds from preferred offerings - 16,658 Proceeds from common stock offering 817 2,858 Proceeds from notes and debt issuance 3,100 30,543 Costs of preferred offering - (1,910 ) Costs of common stock offering (10 ) (504 ) Costs of notes and short-term debt issuance (1,057 ) (2,078 ) Cash dividend distribution on preferred stock - (3,852 ) Payments on NYDIG loans and line of credit (350 ) (4,491 ) Contributions from non-controlling interest 20,365 4,786 Distributions for non-controlling interest (1,002 ) - Proceeds from stock option exercises - 153 Proceeds from common stock warrant exercises - 779 Net cash provided by financing activities 21,863 42,942 Increase (decrease) in cash & restricted cash-continuing operations 8,546 (17,890 ) Increase in cash & restricted cash- discontinued operations - 9,453 Cash & restricted cash - beginning of period 1,821 10,258 Cash & restricted cash - end of period $ 10,367 $ 1,821 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Interest paid on NYDIG loans and line of credit 6 1,311 Interest paid on Navitas loan 204 - Interest paid on convertible noteholder default 617 - Noncash investing and financing activities: Notes converted to common stock 6,013 3,295 Noncash disposal of NYDIG collateralized equipment 3,137 - Noncash non-controlling interest contribution 2,095 - Interest and penalty settled through repossession of collateralized equipment 1,773 - Warrant consideration in relation to convertible notes and debt 1,637 14,602 Non-controlling interest membership distribution accrual 517 - Noncash activity right-of use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations 403 20 Promissory note conversion to common or preferred shares 845 15,236 Noncash proceed on sale of equipment 240 210 Series B preferred dividend prefunded warrant and common stock issuance 656 - Noncash equipment financing - 4,620 Proceed receivable from sale of MTI Instruments - 295

Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income from continuing operations, the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial metric, for historical periods are presented in the table below:

(Dollars in thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Net loss from continuing operations $ (27,703 ) $ (107,016 ) Interest expense 2,748 8,375 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,067 ) (1,346 ) Depreciation and amortization 13,376 28,214 EBITDA (12,646 ) (71,773 ) Adjustments: Non-cash items Stock-based compensation costs 4,312 3,852 Loss on sale of fixed assets 398 4,089 Loss on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net 3,904 11,130 Impairment of equity investment - 750 Impairment on fixed assets 575 47,372 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,457 ) $ (4,580 )

Stock based compensation costs represented approximately $3.4 million non-cash restricted stock units and $908 thousand non-cash stock options for the year ended December 31, 2023 to members of our Board of Directors and certain Company employees compared to non-cash restricted stock units of approximately $2.6 million to members of our Board of Directors and certain Company employees for the year ended December 31, 2022 and non-cash stock options of approximately $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The following table represents the Adjusted EBITDA activity between each three-month period for the year ended December 31, 2023.

(Dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2023 Three months ended June 30, 2023 Three months ended September 30, 2023 Three months ended December 31, 2023 Year ended December 31, 2023 Net loss from continuing operations $ (7,432 ) $ (9,257 ) $ (6,016 ) $ (4,998 ) $ (27,703 ) Interest expense, net 1,374 486 495 393 2,748 Income tax (benefit) expense from continuing operations (547 ) (547 ) 569 (542 ) (1,067 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,002 2,918 3,579 3,877 13,376 EBITDA (3,603 ) (6,400 ) (1,373 ) (1,270 ) (12,646 ) Adjustments: Non-cash items Stock-based compensation costs 879 2,232 595 606 4,312 Loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets 78 (48 ) 373 (5 ) 398 Impairment on fixed assets 209 169 41 156 575 Loss on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net (473 ) 2,054 769 1,554 3,904 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,910 ) $ (1,993 ) $ 405 $ 1,041 $ (3,457 )

The following table represents the Adjusted EBITDA activity between each three-month period for the year ended December 31, 2022.

(Dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2022 Three months ended June 30, 2022 Three months ended September 30, 2022 Three months ended December 31, 2022 Year ended December 31, 2022 Net loss from continuing operations $ (9,132 ) $ (14,104 ) $ (56,143 ) $ (27,637 ) $ (107,016 ) Interest expense, net 2,880 3,305 1,671 519 8,375 Income tax benefit from continuing operations (547 ) (251 ) (547 ) (1 ) (1,346 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,697 7,914 8,388 5,215 28,214 EBITDA (102 ) (3,136 ) (46,631 ) (21,904 ) (71,773 ) Adjustments: Non-cash items Stock-based compensation costs 955 1,064 890 943 3,852 Loss on sale of fixed assets - 1,618 988 1,483 4,089 Impairment on fixed assets - 750 28,086 18,536 47,372 Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net - - 12,317 (1,187 ) 11,130 Impairment on equity investment - - 750 - 750 Adjusted EBITDA $ 853 $ 296 $ (3,600 ) $ (2,129 ) $ (4,580 )

