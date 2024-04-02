Anzeige
Achtung Mega-News! Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The Directors of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ended 29 February 2024, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue ordinary shares from treasury or buy back its ordinary shares, to be held in treasury or for cancellation, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 2 May 2024.

Enquiries:

Ms C Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427

Date: 2 April 2024


