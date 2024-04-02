Ramar Foods Unveils the Fusion of Tradition and Spice With Magnolia Spicy Pork Siopao

Crafted With Meticulous Attention to Detail and Using Only the Finest Ingredients, Magnolia Spicy Pork Siopao is a Culinary Masterpiece Designed to Delight Even the Most Discerning Palates

PITTSBURG, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Ramar Foods, a leading Filipino frozen food manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation under the Magnolia brand: Spicy Pork Siopao. Innovating the traditional siopao experience to new heights, this fiery rendition promises a tantalizing blend of authentic flavors and zesty spices.





Spicy Pork Siopao





Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and using only the finest ingredients, Magnolia Spicy Pork Siopao is a culinary masterpiece designed to delight even the most discerning palates. Each bite offers a harmonious fusion of succulent pork filling infused with a bold medley of spices, all enveloped in a soft, pillowy dough - a true testament to Ramar Foods' commitment to quality and taste while keeping its integrity to Asian flavors.

PJ Quesada, Vice President at Ramar Foods, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce Magnolia Spicy Pork Siopao to the market. At Ramar Foods, we blend tradition with innovation and with this latest offering, we are reimagining a Filipino classic to cater to the evolving preferences of our customers."

The debut of Magnolia Spicy Pork Siopao underscores Ramar Foods' dedication to providing consumers with flavorful and authentic Asian culinary experiences. Whether enjoyed as a convenient snack or a satisfying meal, this new addition to the Magnolia lineup is poised to become a household favorite.

Available now at select Asian retailers, Magnolia Spicy Pork Siopao invites food enthusiasts to embark on a culinary journey that celebrates the culture of Filipino cuisine while embracing the thrill of bold flavors. Experience the perfect harmony of tradition and spice with Magnolia Spicy Pork Siopao from Ramar Foods.

For more information about Magnolia Spicy Pork Siopao and other Ramar Foods products, please visit www.ramarfoods.com.

About Magnolia Foods

Magnolia is a premium brand owned and operated by the Ramar Foods brand family. All Magnolia premium frozen food products are made to match the palate of Filipino families in the diaspora. Magnolia consists of a broad line of Filipino food favorites nostalgic to the community's palate tasted in ice cream, dim sum snacks and a variety of meat products. Eat Magnolia prides itself to keep the culture alive through cultivating Filipino food culture among Filipino families all over the world.

About Ramar Foods International

Founded in 1969, Ramar's goal is to bring the flavors of the Philippines to your home. Ramar Foods is committed to manufacturing your favorite frozen Filipino food products. Ramar's success for over 50 years of experience in the industry is attributed to its people, its deep relationship with the Filipino diaspora and a commitment to understanding what brings satisfaction to Filipino families. Today, we have grown to be America's #1 Filipino Food company serving communities across North America and beyond.

Family owned and operated, Ramar Foods is committed to nourishing its community through its legacy of family food products.

Learn more about Ramar Foods at www.ramarfoods.com.

Contact Information

Lydia Querian

PR Manager, Divine Creative Studio

lydia@divinecreativetudio.com

4154960210

SOURCE: Ramar Foods

View the original press release on newswire.com.