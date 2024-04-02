Travis Kelce Announces Return of His Legendary Music Festival: Kelce Jam Presented by Jim Beam

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 /





Headlined by Lil Wayne, Diplo & 2Chainz, Travis Kelce is personally inviting all of Kansas City to continue celebrating their back-to-back championships and fight for your right to party on Saturday, May 18

Cash App Card Holder Presale: This Thursday, April 4, at 10AM CT

Festival Ticket Presale: This Friday, April 5, at 10AM CT (Register Now)

Kelce Jam Global Livestream powered by Takis®

Following his third Super Bowl victory, superstar Travis Kelce, in partnership with Medium Rare, returns to Kansas City to celebrate with Chiefs and music fans alike at his 2nd annual Kelce Jam presented by Jim Beam. Last year's sold-out event, which included Kelce's viral spike of the Lombardi trophy and an on-stage performance alongside Machine Gun Kelly, was one of the most exciting entertainment events in the history of Kansas City. This year's festival will bring the champion tight end's over-the-top personality to life like never before featuring performances by Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2Chainz, plus local restaurant pop-ups and interactive activations on Saturday, May 18, at The Azura Amphitheater. With tickets starting at just $50, the seven-hour-long music festival experience will run from 5PM to 12AM and attract 20,000 fans. Can't make it? No problem. Thanks to Takis®, the intensity of Kelce Jam will be livestreamed globally across Travis Kelce and Kelce Jam social channels.

Fans can register online now at KelceJam.com to sign up for tickets ahead of Friday's on-sale. General Admission Tickets start at just $49.99, with VIP passes starting at $249.99. Thanks to Cash App and Visa, Cash App Card holders will have first access to tickets for 24 hours beginning on Thursday, April 4. All tickets will sell out, so be sure to register now to secure a ticket for the lowest price ahead of the festival's on sale.

Featuring superstar musical performances personally curated by the 3x Super Bowl Champion, the festival's lineup is headlined by Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne, global superstar DJ Diplo, and the legendary 2Chainz. Lil Wayne, the highly influential rapper, songwriter and record executive has sold over 120 million records worldwide, making him one of the world's best-selling music artists. Diplo is one of the most dynamic forces in music today; a legend on his own, a member of the now-iconic Major Lazer, and a Grammy Award-winning artist.

"Kansas City, Kelce Jam is back, baby! I'm excited to once again welcome fans for the ultimate day of music, food, and an electric experience celebrating Kansas City. Last year, you exceeded my expectations when over 20,000 fans showed up in the rain to 'fight for your right to party,' and this year promises to be even more over the top as we welcome Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2Chainz to the stage!" - Travis Kelce

Medium Rare, which has partnered for the second time with Travis to produce Kelce Jam, has created some of the most successful and iconic celebrity-driven events timed to the biggest moments in sports, including Shaq's Fun House with Shaquille O'Neal, Guy's Flavortown Tailgate with Guy Fieri, Gronk Beach with Rob Gronkowski, Sports Illustrated The Party, Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Festival, and the list goes on. Having produced the four most notable events during Big Game Weekend Las Vegas 2024, Medium Rare welcomed more than 30,000 fans and celebrity attendees, including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Brittany Mahomes, Miles Teller, Eli Manning, Gordon Ramsay, Jeremy Renner, Sophia Culpo, and more at its festivals.

Jim Beam, the world's number one bourbon and enduring American icon crafted by seven generations of family distillers since 1795, is proud to present this year's Kelce Jam. Together with Travis Kelce, Jim Beam will celebrate the importance of human connection by bringing together 20,000 fans to kick off summer at Azura Amphitheater. Synonymous with football and warm hospitality, Jim Beam will capture the eyes, and taste buds, of fans through Travis Kelce's Backyard BBQ. This oversized BBQ activation will bring Kelce Jam fans together to enjoy the best KC BBQ and delectable custom Jim Beam cocktails all in one place. Taking the main stage throughout the night, Jim Beam will raise a glass to inspire fans to connect over a drink during a one-of-a-kind drone show and onstage toast.

Bringing the heat and intensity to Kelce Jam, Takis® is proud to partner with Travis and Kelce Jam to create the ultimate livestream experience for fans everywhere. The Kelce Jam Livestream powered by Takis® will feature the best of Kelce Jam including main-stage performances and a whole lot of heat. Want a bite? Takis® is also launching a once-in-a-lifetime flyaway experience - Takis® x Kelce Jam: The Intense Festival Experience. Thanks to Takis®, one lucky winner and a guest will win roundtrip airfare to Kelce Jam, VIP tickets and backstage access. Sweepstakes will be open to apply 4/10/24 to 5/3/24. Head to KelceJam.com to learn more.

Wingstop is back as the "Official Wing" of Kelce Jam 2024. Wingstop will be debuting a new flavor at the festival, as a nod to Kansas City-style BBQ. Committed to getting the flavor in the hands of as many fans as possible, the hand-sauced-and-tossed chicken wings and iconic housemade ranch will be given out for FREE. Wingstop will Bring the Flavor to the event through a chicken wing eating contest co-hosted by the man himself, Travis Kelce, on the main stage to showcase the new Wingstop flavor. How many craveable chicken wings can you eat?

Introducing: The Uncrustival. Bringing the fun to Kelce Jam 2024, Uncrustables is excited to implement the tastiest carnival of all time. An homage to Travis' favorite peanut butter and jelly sandwich, the Uncrustables Uncrustival will feature oversized carnival games, samples of the signature product, and a whole lot of tasty memories. But wait, there's more. Make sure to turn your eyes to the main stage as Uncrustables will star in an Unforgettable moment.

Hilton is unlocking even more benefits for Hilton Honors members and festival goers this May, proving why It Matters Where You Stay. Through the Hilton Honors Experiences platform, offering money-can't-buy-experiences, five Hilton Honors members and a guest will have the exclusive opportunity to participate in The Ultimate Travis Kelce Jam Experience with Travis Kelce, which includes a meet & greet + photo opportunity with superstar Travis Kelce, a chance to compete head-to-head against the 3x Super Bowl Champion in a football toss, exclusive Kelce Jam merch, Travis Kelce signed memorabilia and VIP access to the Kelce Jam. Members can also bid on 11 additional VIP Access and General Access packages to attend Kelce Jam.

Cash App is headed to Kelce Jam, further showcasing the ways in which it encourages consumers to do more with their money. Beginning Thursday, April 4, Cash App Card holders will have the opportunity to secure their ticket to the festival first. Make sure to sign up for a Cash App Card today and grab your ticket during the Cash App pre-sale as soon as possible. Cash App Card holders will also receive 10% off of select food and beverage purchases made at the event when using their Cash App Card at checkout. Cash App's pre-sale opens 4/4/24 at 10AM CT and closes on 4/5/24 at 10AM CT.

Uber Eats is back again for another year as the Official Delivery Partner of Kelce Jam. Uber Eats will bring its platform to Azura Amphitheater and introduce an all-new Merchant Row where fans will be able to get almost all their festival essentials from local restaurants and a national convenience store. There will also be a surprise meet & greet at the Uber Eats Merchant Row exclusive for Uber One members. Make sure to sign up today and look out for what's about to be delivered thanks to Uber Eats.

The iconic denim brand Lee is proud to be the Official Apparel Partner of Kelce Jam 2024. To showcase its signature denim products, Lee Jeans will have an UnbeLEEvable photo moment where fans can interact with the Kansas-born brand and show their fandom. Fans can also purchase exclusive Kelce Jam merchandise at the official Kelce Jam Merchandise Pop-Up onsite powered by Lee. Are you a VIP ticket holder? If so, make sure to check out what Lee is stitching together in VIP.

As the Official Tequila and Tequila Seltzer of Kelce Jam 2024, Casa Azul will be bringing its signature beverages to all 21+ attendees. Casa Azul will have a dedicated beach-themed bar and photo moment onsite serving up the all-new Playa Pack Tequila Sodas with real Tequila Blanco from Jalisco, Mexico, 100 calories, and amazing taste. Casa Azul will also be featuring delicious margaritas crafted with Casa Azul Organic Tequila Blanco throughout the festival for fans that are looking for an elevated and authentic cocktail. Stay tuned for a happy hour with guest-bartender Travis Kelce, as well as an epic onstage moment with Casa Azul that will have fans saying "cheers" all night long. Casa Azul is giving away a flyaway trip for two lucky fans to Kelce Jam including VIP tickets and an exclusive meet & greet experience with Travis Kelce - enter at https://casaazulsoda.com/pages/sweeps.

As the official energy drink of New Heights and Kelce Jam for the second year in a row, Accelerator Active Energy will be keeping fans energized all night long. Accelerator, which has zero sugar, accelerates your metabolism, and enhances your focus without the crash, is ready to bring its signature flavors to all fans looking for a boost.

ZenWTR is returning as the Official Water of Kelce Jam 2024 and is excited to keep all fans hydrated with its premium, ultra-pure alkaline water. With bottles made from 100% recycled ocean-bound plastic, fans can feel great about doing something positive for themselves and our planet when enjoying ZenWTR at the fest.

Illicit Gardens, Missouri's best-selling cannabis brand, is excited to partner with Kelce Jam once again in 2024. Dedicated to providing enthusiasts with its award-winning cannabis products, Illicit Gardens will not only pop up onsite with an all-new photo moment, but will be available to educate customers, pass out non-product giveaways, and so much more.

For more information about the festival, visit KelceJam.com or follow on social @KelceJam on Instagram. Tickets are available on Friday, April 5, and will sell out. Fans can secure the lowest ticket prices for the fest by registering for the pre-sale ahead of Friday at KelceJam.com.

Please find official event art here.

About Medium Rare

Lauded events, experiential, and management company Medium Rare works at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, partnering with well-known athletes and brands to create iconic media properties, including Shaquille O'Neal's Fun House, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, Daymond John's Black Entrepreneurs Day, Sports Illustrated The Party, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach, and more. Creating and executing iconic IP and events that draw in millions of views and fans from around the world, Medium Rare also reaps industry accolades, recognized with six Webby Awards, Forbes 30 Under 30, Pollstar Next Gen, and Variety New Leaders. The group's world-class production is balanced by its growing management division, overseeing careers, tours, and partnership deals for some of the most celebrated artists and athletes, including Gordo (formerly DJ Carnage), DJ Diesel aka SHAQ, and Rob Gronkowski. For more info, visit www.Medium-Rare.com.

ABOUT JIM BEAM® BOURBON

Jim Beam is the world's best-selling bourbon, crafted by seven generations of family distillers since 1795. Fred Noe, Jim Beam's 7th Generation Master Distiller, has stayed true to the family recipe that's been passed down through generations. The Jim Beam portfolio of products includes Jim Beam Bourbon, Jim Beam Black, Jim Beam Double Oak, Jim Beam Devil's Cut and Jim Beam Rye, among other offerings. For more information, go to www.jimbeam.com, @jimbeamofficial on Instagram and @jimbeam on Twitter.

Jim Beam® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 40% Alc./Vol. ©2024 James B. Beam Distilling Co., Clermont, KY

