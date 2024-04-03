Southern ITS International, Inc. Discusses Status on OTC Markets Group, Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Southern ITS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:SITS) disclosed today that it expects its status on the OTC Pink Open Market to temporarily change to "Limited Information".

Gil Irey, President of SITS, stated, "We have been advised by OTC Markets Group, Inc. that our status on the Pink Open Market will be changed from Current Information to Limited Information while OTC Markets finishes reviewing our disclosures regarding the recent changes of ownership of the Company's voting control stock and election of new officers and directors, both as disclosed in our filing with OTC Markets Group on February 25, 2024. The Company fully expects this review process to be finalized within the next 2 weeks, at which time the Company will be able to post its Annual Report for fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and return to Current Information status."

About Southern ITS International, Inc.:

Southern ITS International, Inc. operates through its subsidiary companies across diverse sectors, each with a strategic focus, including oil and gas exploration, clothing, consumer beverages, and e-commerce fulfillment. Our goal is to expand and strengthen our portfolio of successful businesses.

As a holding company, Southern ITS International actively seeks opportunities to acquire stakes in both public and private companies that complement our current operations. Our mission revolves around establishing a robust Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) and Business-To-Business (B2B) network, leveraging the vast potential of e-commerce across various industries, such as manufacturing, distribution, and product sales.

To achieve our objectives, we have assembled a seasoned management team dedicated to building a diversified portfolio. This entails acquiring entire companies or interests in sectors spanning technology, oil and gas, manufacturing, real estate, and more, ultimately integrating them as operating subsidiaries under the Southern ITS International umbrella.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the SEC. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like Southern ITS International, Inc. are inherently volatile and risky, and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment.

Contact:

SouthernITS International, Inc.

Investor Relations

480-258-3674

info@sitsintl.com

