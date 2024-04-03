

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Wednesday see March results for the Services PMI from Caixin, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index is tipped to see a score of 52.7, up from 52.5 in February.



Japan also will see March Services PMI data, from Jibun Bank, with forecasts suggesting a score of 54.9 - steady from the previous month.



Australia will see March results for both the manufacturing and construction indexes from AiG; in February, their scores were -12.6 and -18.4, respectively.



Hong Kong will release February figures for retail sales; in January, sales were up 0.9 percent on year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken