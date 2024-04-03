Special PR: KFC Unveils Its First Ever Branded Locomotive Service

Aaaaallll Aboard For An Unmissable 'Super Delivery'

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / It's full steam ahead as an unmissable 'super delivery' service prepares to roll out of Britomart Station for Super Rugby game day at Eden Park via Special PR.

KFC Gravy Train

Superimposed Image

The KFC Gravy Train, KFC's first-ever wrapped train delivery service in celebration of their partnership with the Blues, offering a free-on-board experience open to anyone with a ticket to the Blues vs Force game travelling to Eden Park ahead of the match on Friday, April 5.

While the exact departure time will remain in the Colonel's vault (along with the 11-secret herbs and spices recipe), one thing is certain: KFC and Blues fans who find themselves aboard The KFC Gravy Train can expect a lively atmosphere and a crave-able pre-game feast.

This unique partnership goes beyond just delivering finger lickin' good chicken but emerges as a show of support towards public transport in Auckland. Auckland Transport (AT) hopes people attending big events will consider their transport options when travelling to and from major events, where free public transport is often included with the event ticket.

KFC's Clark Wilson says, "The KFC Gravy Train is designed to encourage more Kiwis to make the most of game day at Eden Park, and we are very excited to be launching it thanks to AT and the Blues."

"KFC has been bringing Kiwis together through its iconic taste for over 50 years, but this is the next level; together in a world first, we're combining two of Kiwis' favourite passions, Rugby and Fried Chicken."

Passengers aboard the journey from Britomart to Kingsland Station will be greeted by well-loved former All Blacks and Blues player Carlos Spencer as the Train Conclucktor who's no stranger to driving buzz and excitement amongst fans.

A group of dedicated KFC 'wingers' will be on board with Carlos Spencer, roaming the carriages and serving up some finger lickin' good KFC.

Train Conclucktor Carlos Spencer added, "I'm thrilled to bring this experience to life and give KFC and Blues fans alike the opportunity to ride The KFC Gravy Train, indulging in two of their favourite things. It's an experience you don't want to miss."

Andrew Hore, CEO of Blues, said: "We're keen to see more Kiwi's make the most of live Super Rugby games at Eden Park - it's a great day out, competitively priced and with free public transport thanks to a tie-up with Auckland Transport. Now, with some complimentary KFC thrown into the mix, the offer has got even better."

The KFC Gravy Train will depart Britomart Train Station ahead of the game on Friday 5 April with only one KFC Gravy Train service choo-chooing direct to Eden Park.

Contact Information

Georgie Zonneveld

PR Director

georgie.zonneveld@specialgroup.co.nz

SOURCE: Special PR

View the original press release on newswire.com.