

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group announced total U.S. first quarter sales for 2024 of 252,735 units, an increase of 7.2% versus the prior year.



First quarter 2024 had 77 selling days and first quarter 2023 had 75 selling days.



Sales of the Sentra sedan were up 78% year-over-year for the quarter. Sales of the Ariya electric crossover were up 44.8% year-over-year for the quarter.



Sales of the Z sports car were up 44% year-over-year for the quarter. Sales of the Rogue crossover were up 18.7% year-over-year for the quarter.



