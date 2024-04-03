Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Rex (REX) on March 29, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the REX/USDT trading pair, which went live already.





Rex (REX), Solana's oldest king, is a feisty and somewhat adorable purple dinosaur on a mission to reclaim his throne and prove he's the apex predator by resurrecting the ancient world on the blockchain.

Introducing Rex: Solana's purple dino king, feisty and cute

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Rex (REX), emerging from the depths of the Solana blockchain, not just as a digital asset but as a legendary figure reclaiming his throne. Picture this: a feisty yet endearing purple dinosaur, embodying the spirit of ancient rulers with a modern twist. REX is more than a token; it's a symbol of strength, unity, and resilience in the ever-evolving crypto jungle. As Solana's oldest king, REX's mission is to revitalize the crypto ecosystem by breathing life into the forgotten fossils of the digital age, showcasing the power of innovation and community.

Behind the playful exterior of REX lies a project with serious ambitions. The tokenomics reveal a carefully planned economy aiming to foster growth and stability within the Solana ecosystem. With a total supply of 100 million tokens, and features like revoked minting capabilities, and burnt liquidity provisions, REX stands out as a cryptocurrency with solid fundamentals. It's a project that encourages participation, aiming to help holders have a stake in its potential success and a role in a larger narrative of demonstrating who truly rules the Solana blockchain.

Engaging with REX is an adventure in itself. From acquiring the token through a straightforward process involving Solana wallets and exchanges to becoming part of a vibrant community that supports its ascent, holders are invited to join the journey. The lore of REX, woven with tales of dominance, companionship, and mystery, adds a layer of intrigue. As REX aims to ascend once again as the apex predator of its domain, it beckons the bold and the curious to be part of a revival story that's as much about the resurgence of a king as it is about the pioneering spirit of its community.

About REX Token

Based on SOL, REX has a total supply of 100 million (i.e. 100,000,000). The REX token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 14:00 UTC on March 29, 2024. Investors who are interested in REX can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

