Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Giveth (GIV) on April 4, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the GIV/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 15:00 UTC Thursday.

GIV Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/204107_01f514a3f4a14a56_001full.jpg

Giveth (GIV) is a groundbreaking blockchain-based token poised to collateralize the economies of numerous startups, offering functionalities such as donation mining and yield generation, and forming the foundation for the token launchpad of tomorrow.

Introducing Giveth: Creating New Social Markets with Blockchain

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Giveth (GIV), a groundbreaking platform that reimagines the way we think about giving and philanthropy in the digital age. Founded on the principles of decentralization and transparency, it leverages blockchain technology to empower individuals and communities to support social, environmental, and humanitarian projects directly. Since 2017, Giveth has facilitated millions of dollars of Ethereum donations, eliminating intermediaries to ensure that 100% of donations reach their intended projects, and thereby fostering a culture of trust and impact. At its core, Giveth is driven by the mission to create a world where social enterprises can launch their own tokens and be rewarded for the value they create, enabling positive change and innovation across the globe.

With its roots deeply embedded in the Ethereum blockchain, Giveth offers innovative solutions like GIVbacks and GIVpower to incentivize and reward donors, revolutionizing the concept of philanthropy by giving it upside. Through these mechanisms, donors become investors and nonprofit leaders become entrepreneurs. Giveth's platform is designed to be intuitive, user-friendly, and accessible, making it easy for anyone to contribute to projects that resonate with their values and see the direct impact of their donations.

As Giveth evolves, it continues to expand its ecosystem with the introduction of features like Quadratic Funding and Bonding Curves collateralized by GIV, aiming to support projects from inception to token launch and beyond. This visionary approach positions Giveth not just as a donation platform, but as a hub for impact investment and a catalyst for change. By building a community with thousands of projects leveraging the power of blockchain, Giveth is pioneering a future where technology and altruism go hand in hand, making the act of giving a powerful tool for societal transformation.

About GIV Token

GIV has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The GIV token was initially launched in December 2021, with the following distribution:

15% to Giveth team

12% to Giveth airdrop

10% to prior liquidity incentives programs

13% for GIVbacks rewards

50% to the GIV token DAO

0% to VCs

The GIV token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 15:00 UTC on April 4, 2024. Investors who are interested in GIV can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

Learn More about GIV Token:

Official Website: https://giveth.io/

Contract (OP): https://optimistic.etherscan.io/token/0x528CDc92eAB044E1E39FE43B9514bfdAB4412B98

Contract (SOL): https://solscan.io/token/3Xi3EhKjnKAk2KTChzybUSWcLW6eAgTHyotHH1U6sJE1

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Giveth

Telegram: https://t.me/Givethio

Farm: https://giveth.io/givfarm

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l LinkedIn

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204107

SOURCE: LBank