Tap Global Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03

3 April 2024

Tap Global Group Plc

("Tap" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Tap Global Group Plc (AQUIS: TAP), the regulated cryptocurrency app bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, announces that David Hunter, Non-Executive Chairman and a director of the Company, acquired 148,347 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on 28 March 2024. The Ordinary Shares were acquired at 1.35 pence per share.

As a result, Mr Hunter's total beneficial interest in the Company is 148,347 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.021% of the Company's issued share capital.

Further disclosures follow in the appendix below.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Tap Global Group Plc

David Hunter, Executive Chairman Via Vigo Consulting

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Growth Market Corporate Advisor)

Guy Miller

Narisha Ragoonanthun +44 (0)20 7220 9795 Tennyson Securities (Broker)

Alan Howard +44 (0)20 7186 9030 Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations) Ben Simons

Kendall Hill

Peter Jacob +44 (0)20 7390 0230 tapglobal@vigoconsulting.com

About Tap Global Group Plc

The Tap group of companies provide an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and crypto settlement service. A single regulatory registration, via the wholly owned operating business Tap Global Limited, provides Tap customers with access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges through the Tap App allowing them to purchase over 48 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in the customer's wallet. The wallet can also store fiat currency denominated in Sterling, Euros and/or USD.

Through the single app, Tap's over 330,000 users can access several major cryptocurrency exchanges and, utilising Tap's proprietary Artificial Intelligence middleware, customers benefit from best-execution and pricing in real time. Through the Tap card (UK and Europe only), users can also convert their cryptocurrencies to fiat to spend at more than 37 million merchant locations worldwide.

Tap is one of only a handful of unified solutions operators fully regulated to provide Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) services and was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company approved by Mastercard in Europe.

About Tap Global Limited

Tap Global Limited is registered in Gibraltar with the registration number 118724 and the registered office of Madison Building, Line Wall Road, Gibraltar, GX11 1AA. Tap Global Limited is licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission under the DLT with license No. 25532.

Learn more: www.withtap.com

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tapglobal/

X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/TapGlobalPlc

Appendix