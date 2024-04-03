Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.04.2024
Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
GlobeNewswire
03.04.2024 | 08:22
On issuance of domestic GMTN Notes

On April 04, 2024 Nasdaq Riga will run a competitive multi-price auction where
will be offered 3.500 per cent Notes due 2028 (to be consolidated and form a
single series with the existing EUR 1,130,000,000 3.500 per cent. Notes due
2028 as previously issued and consolidated to form a single series on each
relevant date of issue) (the "Notes") under the Global Medium Term Note
Programme of the Republic of Latvia, acting through the Treasury. 

Domestic GMTN Notes:

ISIN                   XS2576364371              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name                LVGA035028A              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Calculation amount (EUR)         1 000                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maturity date              17.01.2028               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fixed income (coupon)          3.500%                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fixed income (coupon) payment dates   January 17 in each year up to and   
                     including the Maturity Date      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Competitive auction date and time for  04.04.2024 10:00 -12:00        
 placing bids (EET)                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Settlement day              11.04.2024               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Minimum bid amount (and integral     100 000 (1 000)            
 multiples thereafter) (EUR)                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Minimum allocation amount (EUR)     100 000                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Competitive auction total amount to be  Not set                
 offered (EUR)                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Auctions of Domestic GMTN Notes of the Republic of Latvia, acting through the
Treasury, take place in Nasdaq Riga 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 67 212 431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Disclaimer

This document and the information contained herein are not an offer of
securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction. No action
has been or will be taken by the Republic of Latvia, acting through the
Treasury (the "Republic of Latvia") in any country or jurisdiction that would,
or is intended to, permit a public offering of the Notes in any country or
jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. The Republic of Latvia
has not registered, and does not intend to register, any of the Notes in any
country or jurisdiction and, in particular, the Notes have not been and will
not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the
"Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or
other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold or
delivered within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in
a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities
Act and otherwise in compliance with any applicable state securities laws and
may only be sold outside of the United States in reliance on Regulation S under
the Securities Act and otherwise in compliance with all applicable laws and
regulations in each country or jurisdiction in which any such offer, sale or
delivery of the Notes is made. 

The Notes are being offered and sold by the Republic of Latvia to primary
dealers and other Nasdaq Riga members in the Republic of Latvia only by way of
auction and/or direct sales, as applicable, and are not being offered or sold
by or on behalf of the Republic of Latvia in any other jurisdiction. 

The information contained in this document does not purport to be a complete
description of the Notes or the offering thereof referred to herein. 

Please refer to the Offering Circular dated 7 June 2013, as supplemented from
time to time, prepared by the Republic of Latvia in connection with its Global
Medium Term Note Programme and the applicable rules and procedures of Nasdaq
Riga for the initial placement of Latvian government securities for a complete
such description.
