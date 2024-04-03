Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
03.04.24
08:00 Uhr
1,500 Euro
-0,028
-1,83 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5201,56809:33
Dow Jones News
03.04.2024 | 08:31
94 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
03 April 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 2 April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.620     GBP1.384 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.560     GBP1.338 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.589637    GBP1.359037

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,597,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
475       1.600         XDUB      08:04:19      00069413233TRLO0 
6422       1.618         XDUB      08:16:16      00069413636TRLO0 
7226       1.620         XDUB      09:17:00      00069415192TRLO0 
6546       1.598         XDUB      10:41:43      00069417461TRLO0 
7054       1.596         XDUB      12:37:27      00069420224TRLO0 
1500       1.584         XDUB      13:44:06      00069421902TRLO0 
1018       1.584         XDUB      13:44:06      00069421903TRLO0 
4979       1.584         XDUB      13:44:06      00069421904TRLO0 
1500       1.586         XDUB      13:44:06      00069421905TRLO0 
1700       1.586         XDUB      13:44:06      00069421906TRLO0 
7069       1.576         XDUB      14:32:01      00069423895TRLO0 
6627       1.570         XDUB      15:13:36      00069425711TRLO0 
1715       1.562         XDUB      15:47:07      00069427041TRLO0 
1946       1.562         XDUB      15:48:52      00069427113TRLO0 
327       1.562         XDUB      15:48:52      00069427114TRLO0 
1820       1.560         XDUB      16:05:04      00069428073TRLO0 
378       1.560         XDUB      16:05:14      00069428082TRLO0 
1521       1.560         XDUB      16:07:51      00069428166TRLO0 
177       1.560         XDUB      16:08:34      00069428197TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1        138.20        XLON      08:03:52      00069413220TRLO0 
1557       138.20        XLON      08:03:52      00069413221TRLO0 
605       138.40        XLON      08:32:42      00069414082TRLO0 
6360       138.40        XLON      08:32:42      00069414083TRLO0 
6448       136.40        XLON      10:42:33      00069417564TRLO0 
1000       136.00        XLON      13:43:27      00069421882TRLO0 
5637       136.00        XLON      13:43:27      00069421883TRLO0 
6361       134.80        XLON      14:30:03      00069423820TRLO0 
7528       134.80        XLON      15:07:13      00069425391TRLO0 
4503       133.80        XLON      15:48:52      00069427112TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  313104 
EQS News ID:  1871815 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1871815&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
