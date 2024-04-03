

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar rebounded from recent lows against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to 2-day highs of 0.5978 against the U.S. dollar and 90.59 against the yen, from early lows of 0.5953 and 90.23, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar and the euro, the kiwi edged up to 1.0907 and 1.8030 from recent 2-day lows of 1.0931 and 1.8089, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.60 against the greenback, 93.00 against the yen, 1.07 against the aussie and 1.78 against the euro.



