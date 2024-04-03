Anzeige
03.04.2024
Exascend Pushing Storage Beyond Boundaries At Embedded World 2024

Visit Booth 1-422 to Explore Cutting-Edge Solutions for Extreme Environments

TAIPEI, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exascend, a service-oriented provider of innovative storage and memory solutions, is set to showcase its latest innovations at Embedded World 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany from April 9-11. Renowned for pushing the boundaries of storage technology, Exascend invites attendees to explore the possibilities of "Storage Beyond Boundaries" at Booth 1-422.

Exascend invites attendees to explore the possibilities of

Exascend's comprehensive portfolio offers reliability, performance, and data integrity across various industries, ensuring seamless operation in extreme environments. Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to engage with the Exascend team and witness the company's commitment to technological advancement firsthand.

Key highlights at Exascend's Booth 1-422 include:

  • Radiation Hardened Storage: Get a firsthand look at Exascend's radiation-hardened PCIe Gen4 storage solutions, featuring advanced technology for radiation-induced bit flip correction, LDPC enhanced mode, and dual-copy firmware protection - ideal for aerospace and mission-critical applications.
  • Automotive Storage: Explore Exascend's automotive-grade SSD, eMMC, and BGA SSD offerings, designed to deliver reliable performance in wide temperature ranges from -40°C to +105°C. The compact eMMC and BGA SSDs ensure vibration resistance and prioritize reliability through advanced wear-leveling, error correction, power loss protection, and thermal management.
  • Rugged Storage: Witness the waterproof capabilities of Exascend's SSDs with conformal coating and underfill technologies, providing unparalleled protection against humidity, shock, vibration, and harsh environmental factors.

In a testament to its collaboration with industry leaders in innovative storage solutions, Exascend will also feature a showcase area at Micron's booth, highlighting storage solutions tailored for cinematography, automotive, and mission-critical applications.

Additional Onsite Showcases at Exascend's Booth 1-422:

  • Wide-temperature DDR4 DRAM modules for embedded systems
  • Industrial and enterprise-grade NVMe and SATA SSDs
  • Industrial removable storage solutions including CFexpress, CFast, SD, and microSD cards

Don't miss the opportunity to explore Exascend's innovative storage solutions and advancements at Embedded World 2024. Visit Booth 1-422 to gain insights into Exascend's cutting-edge storage technologies.

For more information, visit Exascend's website or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Exascend

Exascend is a service-oriented provider of cutting-edge storage and memory solutions, specializing in low-power, high-performance, and high-reliability products. With more than 60 patents worldwide, we offer a wide range of storage solutions including SSDs, memory cards, managed NAND, and DRAM. With end-to-end capabilities spanning hardware, firmware, software, engineering, manufacturing, and customization, we empower global customers to push the boundaries of innovation, offering quality, reliability, and flexibility. Learn more at exascend.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2374237/Exascend_invites_attendees_explore_possibilities_Storage_Beyond_Boundaries_Booth_1_422.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exascend-pushing-storage-beyond-boundaries-at-embedded-world-2024-302102606.html

