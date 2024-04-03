Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03
[03.04.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.04.24
IE00BN4GXL63
18,543,600.00
EUR
0
170,883,242.68
9.2152
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.04.24
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
936,664.49
92.9231
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.04.24
IE00BMQ5Y557
186,600.00
EUR
0
19,836,187.41
106.3033
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.04.24
IE00BMDWWS85
47,642.00
USD
0
5,259,305.04
110.3922
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.04.24
IE00BN0T9H70
37,639.00
GBP
0
4,053,279.02
107.6883
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.04.24
IE00BKX90X67
40,411.00
EUR
0
4,188,878.78
103.6569
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.04.24
IE00BKX90W50
27,839.00
CHF
0
2,677,912.74
96.1928
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.04.24
IE000L1I4R94
1,655,163.00
USD
0
17,235,561.43
10.4132
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
|
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.04.24
IE000LJG9WK1
675,740.00
GBP
0
6,911,233.22
10.2277
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.04.24
IE000WXLHR76
1,889,910.00
EUR
0
19,290,209.93
10.2069
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.04.24
IE000P7C7930
27,990.00
GBP
0
286,371.76
10.2312
Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
02.04.24
IE000061JZE2
60,000.00
USD
0
610,424.18
10.1737