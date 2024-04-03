DJ Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ANXG LN) Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Apr-2024 / 09:07 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 02-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 205.6322 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1322266 CODE: ANXG LN ISIN: LU1681038326 ISIN: LU1681038326 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANXG LN Sequence No.: 313173 EQS News ID: 1872069

April 03, 2024 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)