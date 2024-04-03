Anzeige
03.04.2024 | 09:40
Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (MIVO LN) 
Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
03-Apr-2024 / 09:07 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C) 
DEALING DATE: 02-Apr-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 129.1196 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 996985 
CODE: MIVO LN 
ISIN: LU1681041627 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
ISIN:      LU1681041627 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      MIVO LN 
Sequence No.:  313177 
EQS News ID:  1872077 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1872077&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2024 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)

