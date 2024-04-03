DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AUEG LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Apr-2024 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 02-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 5.1665 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 201355143 CODE: AUEG LN ISIN: LU1681045453 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEG LN Sequence No.: 313192 EQS News ID: 1872107 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1872107&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2024 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)