Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc (U10C LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Apr-2024 / 09:09 CET/CEST FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 6.9323 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16195568 CODE: U10C LN ISIN: LU1407890547

April 03, 2024 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)