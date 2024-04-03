DJ Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) (GCSG LN) Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Apr-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 02-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 49.5934 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1994351 CODE: GCSG LN ISIN: LU2382233182 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2382233182 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GCSG LN Sequence No.: 313276 EQS News ID: 1872283 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 03, 2024 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)