

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch inflation accelerated in March after slowing a month ago, the preliminary estimate from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.1 percent in March after a 2.8 percent gain. Final data for March will be released on April 9.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, accelerated to 3.1 percent from 2.7 percent in February.



Energy including motor fuels prices advanced more sharply by 3.7 percent and food, beverages and tobacco prices gained further by 2.8 percent. Services cost also increased at a faster rate of 4.6 percent, data showed.



