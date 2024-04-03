Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.04.2024
Ausbruch? Innocan Pharma zeigt 6X Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
03.04.2024
Skanska replaces Portage Bay Bridge in Seattle, Washington, USA, for USD 1.4 billion, about SEK 14.5 billion

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Washington State Department of Transportation to replace the Portage Bay Bridge in Seattle, Washington, USA. The contract is worth USD 1.4 billion, about SEK 14.5 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2024.

This project replaces the existing Portage Bay Bridge to meet current seismic resiliency standards and creates a lidded segment at East Roanoke Street. It includes updated roadways, dedicated carpool and public transit lanes and the construction of a landscaped open space lid over the highway. This will create a new multimodal connection via the extension of the regional shared-use path that makes it possible to bike or walk across Portage Bay to the new Roanoke Lid.

Construction is planned to commence in August 2024 with anticipated completion in 2031.

For further information please contact:

Meghan Carvalho, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (951) 6752337

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-replaces-portage-bay-bridge-in-seattle--washington--usa--for-usd-1-4-billion--about-sek-14-5,c3955494

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3955494/2707349.pdf

20240403 US Portage Bay Bridge ENG

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-1---portage-bay-bridge-rendering,c3284987

Image 1 - Portage Bay Bridge rendering

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-2---portage-bay-bridge-planting-rendering,c3284988

Image 2 - Portage Bay Bridge Planting rendering

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-3---portage-bay-bridge-rendering,c3284989

Image 3 - Portage Bay Bridge rendering

SOURCE Skanska

