Mittwoch, 03.04.2024
Ausbruch? Innocan Pharma zeigt 6X Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
03.04.2024 | 10:11
Sasol Limited: Sasol Announces Streamlined Group Executive Committee, Including Changes To Important Functions And Executive Responsibilities Of Directors

JOHANNESBURG, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol has streamlined the portfolios of the members of its Group Executive Committee (GEC). Effective 1 April 2024, Sasol's GEC comprises the following members:

  • Mr Simon Baloyi, Executive Director and President and Chief Executive Officer;
  • Mr Hanré Rossouw, Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer;
  • Mr Vuyo Kahla, Executive Director and Executive Vice President: Commercial and Legal, responsible for Legal, Intellectual Property and Compliance, Assurance, Information Management, Supply Chain and Company Secretarial Services;
  • Mr Hermann Wenhold, Executive Vice President: Mining, Risk and Safety, Health and Environment.
  • Mr Victor Bester, Executive Vice President: Operations and Projects Southern Africa;
  • Mr Christian Herrmann, Executive Vice President: Marketing and Sales Energy and Chemicals Southern Africa;
  • Ms Charlotte Mokoena, Executive Vice President: Human Resources and Corporate Affairs;
  • Dr Sarushen Pillay, Executive Vice President: Business Building, Strategy and Technology; and
  • Mr Brad Griffith, Executive Vice President: Chemicals Business. Mr Griffith will retire on 30 June 2024 and will be succeeded by Ms Antje Gerber on 15 April 2024, who joins Sasol as Executive Vice President: International Chemicals.

For further information, please contact:

Sasol Investor Relations,
Tiffany Sydow, VP Investor Relations
Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929
[email protected]

SOURCE Sasol Limited

© 2024 PR Newswire
