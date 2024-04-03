

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 03.04.2024 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS PRUDENTIAL PRICE TARGET TO 1390 (1640) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BARCLAYS RAISES JD SPORTS PRICE TARGET TO 165 (150) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BARCLAYS RAISES SEGRO PLC TO 'OVERWEIGHT' (UNDERWEIGHT) - PRICE TARGET 1000 (775) PENCE - BARCLAYS RAISES TRITAX BIG BOX PRICE TARGET TO 190 (165) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - CITIGROUP CUTS DRAX GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 434 (437) PENCE - 'SELL' - UBS RAISES CRODA INTERNATIONAL PRICE TARGET TO 5600 (5500) PENCE - 'BUY'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken