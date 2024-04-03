

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited Eurozone inflation data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments later in the day for further clues on the timing and speed of interest rate cuts.



The closely watched ADP employment report may also influence trading later in the day, before Friday's non-farm payrolls data.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 8,131 after ending 0.9 percent lower on Tuesday.



TotalEnergies was marginally higher after signing a head of agreement with Sinopec to form a joint venture to produce sustainable aviation fuel from waste oils.



Auto major Renault Group dropped half a percent after announcing that CMA CGM Group joined Flexis SAS as founding member with the purchase of a 10 percent stake in the joint venture.



The JV for the next generation of electric vans was founded on March 22 by Renault Group and Volvo Group, holding each a 45 percent stake.



