Mittwoch, 03.04.2024
Ausbruch? Innocan Pharma zeigt 6X Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
PR Newswire
03.04.2024 | 11:18
85 Leser
DMEGC Solar joins the United Nations Global Compact

DONGYANG, China, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, DMEGC Solar announced that it has officially joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), claiming that this is part of its 2024 ESG plan and proof of its faithful practice of sustainable development.

DMEGC Solar joins the United Nations Global Compact

Functioning as the world's largest international organization promoting corporate sustainable development, UNGC aims to encourage companies to adopt sustainable and socially responsible business practices and promote the implementation of the ten principles of the Global Compact covering areas such as human rights, labor standards, environment and anti-corruption, in order to achieve a more equitable and sustainable global economy.

DMEGC Solar has become well-known in the photovoltaic industry for its advantages on green production. In its company introduction, it emphasizes the concept of "green, smart, sustainable" development, the "people-oriented" principle, and the purpose of "co-creation, co-ownership, co-prosperity and sharing". In public reports, we have seen DMEGC Solar's many ESG achievements, including SA8000 social responsibility standards, zero-carbon factories, EPD environmental products, LCA low carbon, and Best Carbon Neutral Practitioner Award.

In January 2024, in a report released by MSCI ESG, DMEGC Solar's rating rose from BB to BBB, becoming one of only two Chinese photovoltaic companies to receive this rating. In another rating result released by the Global Environmental Information Research Center (CDP), DMEGC Solar achieved B in both climate change and water security, which is also an outstanding result in the photovoltaic industry.

In the company's annual report released earlier, DMEGC Solar's module shipments in 2023 exceeded 10GW, a year-on-year increase of 24.27%. This shipment helped it remain in the annual top 10 list of global module manufacturers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378272/DMEGC_Solar_joins_United_Nations_Global_Compact.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dmegc-solar-joins-the-united-nations-global-compact-302107042.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
