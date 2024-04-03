Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.04.2024
Britvic plc: PSP Block Listing Interim Review
Britvic plc: PSP Block Listing Interim Review

DJ PSP Block Listing Interim Review 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
PSP Block Listing Interim Review 
03-Apr-2024 / 10:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 
 
 
       The Financial Conduct Authority 
To: 
 
       3 April 2024 
Date: 
 
       Name of applicant:                   Britvic plc 
1. 
       LEI:                          635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
                                   Performance Share 
2.      Name of Scheme:                     Plan 
 
 
                                   From: 26 September 
                                   2023 
3.      Period of Return: 
                                   To:   2 April 2024 
 
4.      Balance under Scheme from Previous Return:                  4,197,120 
       Amount by which the block scheme has been increased (if the scheme has been 
5.      increased since the date of the last return):                0 
 
       Number of securities issued/allotted at end of period: 
6.                                             0 
 
       Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 
7.                                             4,197,120 
 
       Number and Class of Securities originally listed and the date of admission: 
8. 
 
                                Ordinary shares of 20p  25 September 2009 
       5,000,000                     each 
 
 
       Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period: 
9.                                                     249,478,964 
 
                                Mollie Stoker, Company Secretary 
Name of Contact / Signed by:                  For and on behalf of Britvic plc 
 
                                Breakspear Park, Breakspear Way, Hemel Hempstead, 
Address of Contact:                       Hertfordshire, HP2 4TZ 
 
                                +44 (0)1442 284 400 
Telephone Number:

- End -

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  313352 
EQS News ID:  1872485 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1872485&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2024 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
