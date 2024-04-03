

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate remained stable in February, Eurostat reported Wednesday.



The unemployment rate came in at 6.5 percent in February, unchanged from January. The rate was seen at 6.4 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased by 17,000 from January. However, compared to last year, unemployment fell 30,000.



About 2.319 million young people aged below 25 years were unemployed in February. The youth jobless rate held steady at 14.6 percent.



The EU jobless rate was 6.0 percent, also stable compared with January.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken