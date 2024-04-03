Longsys Electronics: FORESEE Will Showcase Its Innovative Memory and Storage Solutions at Embedded World 2024

SHENZHEN, China, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The industry storage brand FORESEE under Longsys(301308.SZ) will showcase a full line up of innovative products and solutions at embedded world 2024, the highly anticipated embedded systems event in Nuremberg, Germany on April 9th.

In the field of embedded storage, FORESEE will exhibit automotive/industrial/industrial wide-temperature eMMC, automotive UFS, as well as subsize eMMC, uMCP4x, UFS, LPDDR5, and other series of products. These products, known for their outstanding performance and stability, have been widely applied in scenarios such as automotive electronics and industrial automation, playing a significant role in driving the upgrade of the storage industry.

In the micro-storage field, FORESEE will exhibit SPI NAND Flash, DDR3L, and NAND-based MCP (LPDDR4x), demonstrating its independent research and development capabilities in small-capacity storage solutions. These products are not only small in size and low in power consumption but also excel in performance, providing strong support for emerging markets such as smart wearables and the Internet of Things.

In the mobile memory sector, FORESEE will showcase industrial pSLC series microSD, industrial SD/microSD, and commercial EPLUS V30 series products. These products, known for their stability and durability, meet diverse customer demands in security, industrial equipment, and entertainment scenarios, offering convenient storage solutions.

Furthermore, FORESEE will exhibit a range of solid-state drive products including XP2200 BGA SSD, XP1000 PCIe SSD, XP2000 PCIe SSD, S435 SATA SSD, industrial SSD, UNCIA 3836 series enterprise SATA SSD, and ORCA 4836 Series enterprise NVMe SSD. These products, with excellent read/write performance, stability, and reliability, play a crucial role in data centers, servers, cloud computing, AI PCs, and other fields.

In terms of memory modules, FORESEE will showcase commercial DDR5 UDIMM/SODIMM and enterprise DDR5 RDIMM. These products, featuring advanced design architecture, hardware selection, and production processes, offer high frequency, low latency, and high bandwidth, providing robust operational memory support for PCs, servers, workstations, and other read/write-intensive computing devices.

What's more, two new innovative memory products, FORESEE CXL 2.0 memory expansion module and LPCAMM2, will also be unveiled at this exhibition, promising new breakthroughs for AI PCs, enterprise-level memory pooling, and other application scenarios.

With the unveiling of these advanced products and solutions, FORESEE has further strengthened its memory and storage lineup and bolstered its position in the memory market. Longsys has always adheres to independent research and development. In 2023, its wholly-owned subsidiary WiseMem Microelectronics successfully launched two in-house memory controllers, WM6000 (eMMC 5.1 memory controller) and WM5000 (SD 6.1 memory controller). In addition, Longsys acquired two high-end packaging and testing manufacturing centers. Through the comprehensive layout of the domestic and overseas "dual circulation" supply chain system from chip design, hardware and software design, wafer processing, packaging and testing to manufacturing, Longsys has further strengthened its vertical integration strength in semiconductor storage technology to provide more valuable services to global brand customers.

