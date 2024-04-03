

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil extended gains on Wednesday amid concerns around crude and fuel supplies.



Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.3 percent to $89.19 a barrel, after having climbed to over five-month high in the previous session. WTI crude futures were up 0.3 percent at $85.38.



Supply risks intensified after Ukrainian drones attacked one of Russia's biggest oil refineries and a drone factory in the Russian province of Tatarstan, in what appeared to be Kyiv's deepest strike inside Russian territory since the war began more than two years ago.



Elsewhere, it is feared that Israel's airstrike on an Iranian embassy compound in Syria could escalate hostilities in the region and prompt retaliatory strikes against Israel and its American ally.



Meanwhile, an OPEC+ ministerial panel is unlikely to recommend any oil output policy changes at a meeting later today.



The inventory report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration is also awaited after industry data pointed to a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories.



