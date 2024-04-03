

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were mixed on Wednesday as strong U.S. data and mixed messages from a pair of Federal Reserve officials dented rate cut hopes.



Spot gold dipped 0.4 percent to $2,271.59 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $2,292.05.



Encouraging readings on U.S. job openings and factory orders released overnight added to scepticism about the pace of Fed easing.



San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said Tuesday that it will take more disinflation progress to allow the Fed to lower rates, but officials should pay more attention to the risk of keeping interest rates high for too long.



Separately, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she had continued to pencil in three rate cuts this year.



The CME's FedWatch tool now factors in around 62 percent odds of a Fed rate cut in June, down from about 70 percent probability a week ago.



Meanwhile, data showed earlier today that Eurozone inflation softened in March, supporting expectations that the European Central Bank will start lowering interest rates in June.



The closely watched ADP employment report along with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments may influence trading later in the day, before Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls data.



