

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to a 5-day low of 163.50 against the euro and a 2-day low of 190.95 against the pound, from early highs of 163.07 and 190.43, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen edged down to 151.80 and 167.11 from an early 2-day high of 151.44 and a 1-week high of 166.76, respectively.



The yen slipped to 111.81 against the Canadian dollar, from an early high of 111.62.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 165.00 against the euro, 194.00 against the pound, 152.00 against the greenback, 171.00 against the franc and 112.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken