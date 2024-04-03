Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03
MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
03 April 2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 02 April 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
02 April 2024 56.10p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 55.94p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
03 April 2024