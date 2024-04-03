

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall said it has received another order from the Spanish government in the higher double-digit million euro range. Rheinmetall is to supply the Spanish army with a total of 104,000 mortar rounds in 60mm, 81mm and 120mm calibres by the end of 2025. The mortar rounds ordered will be used by the Spanish army's infantry units. They have different ranges of between 60mm and 120mm.



The company was recently awarded a contract to supply the Spanish army with 155mm artillery ammunition worth over 200 million euros.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken