Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch? Innocan Pharma zeigt 6X Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.04.2024 | 13:00
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Sungrow Will Premiere Its Innovative Energy Storage System at the WFES Abu Dhabi 2024 Soon

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system supplier, will be premiering its thrilling new liquid-cooled energy storage system, PowerTitan 2.0. With over 10GWh of shipments, Sungrow's energy storage systems have generated significant buzz among clients who are impressed with their capabilities.

Sungrow Will Premiere Its Innovative Energy Storage System at the WFES Abu Dhabi 2024

What truly distinguishes PowerTitan? The PowerTitan ESS series showcases Sungrow's exceptional proficiency in power electronics, electrochemistry, and grid support. With the introduction of the PowerTitan 2.0 version, it transcends the boundaries of a mere all-in-one solution. It seamlessly integrates an innovative AC storage design, embedded PCS, standard 20-foot 5MWh full liquid cooling, and a robust 10MWh battery energy storage system. Throughout its lifespan, the string PCS facilitates independent charging and discharging of battery racks, leading to a noteworthy boost of over 8% in the system's discharged energy capacity.

When it comes to safety, PowerTitan 2.0 takes no risks. Its extensive safety design, encompassing the cell, electrical, and system levels, guarantees that this energy storage system is fully equipped to handle any challenge.

As the ESS industry witnesses a surge in the Middle East region, Sungrow's presentation arrived at an opportune moment, and we have made exclusive arrangements for our event.

For more information, stay tuned to our website or follow us on social media. We can't wait to share this exciting journey with you!

Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378527/Sungrow_Will_Premiere_Its_Innovative_Energy_Storage_System_WFES_Abu.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/4629503/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sungrow-will-premiere-its-innovative-energy-storage-system-at-the-wfes-abu-dhabi-2024-soon-302107105.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.