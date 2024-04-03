Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2024) - Pharmascience Inc., the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company and a leader in the Canadian generic market, will be participating in the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which will take place on April 16 and 17 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Dates: Tuesday April 16, 2024-Wednesday April 17, 2024 Time: 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM ET Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre,

North Building 255 Front St W

Toronto, Ontario

M5V 2W6

Martin Arès, CEO will be speaking at 9:30am ET on April 17th. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Pharmascience Inc. management team will also be taking meetings throughout the day.

To register for the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, please follow this link.

About Pharmascience Inc.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company, with 1,600 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. It is a full-service privately-owned organization with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 50 countries. Ranked 52nd among Canada's top 100 Research and Development (R&D) investors in 2023, with more than $50 million invested each year, Pharmascience Inc. is among the largest drug manufacturers in Canada.

About the Conference:

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.:

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, strategic advisory, as well as company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

For questions and further information please contact:

Paul J. Evans

Vice President, Global Business Development & Portfolio

+1-215-431-5022

pevans1@pharmascience.com

