BraddockMatthews LLC and David Barrett Partners today announced the closing of a transaction to combine their firms, creating an international leader in asset management executive search: BraddockMatthewsBarrett.

The merging of the two firms, which serve complementary segments of the investment management industry, creates a unique, compelling international executive search firm with a continuing sole focus on asset management, including asset owners, private equity, private debt, and alternative and traditional asset management firms.

Sharing a strategic vision to build the highest quality, full service, client-centric, buy-side search firm, the combined entity is comprised of 30 people, including nine partners in New York, Boston, and London, and an associated staff of consultants, research, and administrative professionals.

"Our firm is delighted to bring these two organizations together," said Derek Braddock and Bill Matthews, BraddockMatthews' Co-Founders. "Combining our teams with the level of depth of our respective asset management search experience, creates a firm with unparalleled access to world-class talent across traditional and alternative asset management, including the full spectrum of investment, distribution, operations, and C-suite talent."

"My partners and I are excited to join forces with BraddockMatthews and look forward to leveraging our complementary areas of recruiting expertise," added David Barrett, who founded David Barrett Partners in 2005. "Our two teams have known of each other for years, with great mutual respect. This is a tremendous cultural fit and our teams' level of knowledge, credibility, and access will be a huge benefit to the clients of our combined firm."

The new firm will continue to build on BraddockMatthews' deep expertise and longstanding client base across private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and real assets. This focus is now combined with the industry-leading presence of David Barrett Partners in the international asset owner space, including endowments, foundations, and family offices, as well as in their well-established traditional, alternative, and wealth management client base.

Together, BraddockMatthewsBarrett will continue to recruit senior professionals across the investment, distribution, other key functional, and C-suite roles. The combined firm will have a larger international footprint and scale while maintaining the partner-driven, hands-on boutique model that has long characterized both organizations.

About BraddockMatthewsBarrett

BraddockMatthewsBarrett is an international private partnership specializing in asset management executive search. Please visit our new website, www.braddockmatthewsbarrett.com, to learn more about our team and track record, client-focused process, areas of expertise, and commitment to diversity.

