Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2024) - Core Nickel Corp. (CSE: CNCO) ("Core Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide Market-Making services in accordance with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies. Integral will trade securities of the Company on the CSE for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market of the Company's securities.

The agreement between the Company and Integral (the "Agreement") executed on April 2, 2024 is for an initial term of three months. The Agreement outlines that Integral will receive compensation of CAD$6,000 per month, with the first monthly payment paid on the signing of the Agreement by the Company, and thereafter, the fee will be payable on the first day of each month. After the third month, the Company may terminate the Agreement on 30 days written notice. There are no performance factors in the agreement and Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation.

The Company and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Integral is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO") and can access all Canadian Stock Exchange and Alternative Trading Systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Integral as principal will be provided by Integral.

Integral Wealth Securities Limited is an independent CIRO-licensed investment dealer engaged in market making, investment banking and wealth management. Headquartered in Toronto, the firm operates from nine offices across Canada. The firm's FINRA-licensed US broker dealer affiliate, Integral Wealth Securities LLC, is based in Malvern, PA and provides investment banking as well as private placement services.

About Core Nickel

Core Nickel Corp. is a junior nickel exploration company that controls 100% of five properties in the prolific nickel district, the Thompson Nickel Belt (TNB) in Northern Manitoba, Canada. The five properties consist of approximately 27,000 hectares of land that is proximal to existing infrastructure, such as highways and operating mills.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10145/204045_7bb54e5db450daa8_001full.jpg

Core Nickel has a large contiguous land package in the northern part of the TNB, situated approximately 16-20 km from the City of Thompson. Core Nickel's northern TNB projects consist of three properties: Mel, Hunter, and Odei River. The Mel property encompasses the Mel deposit, which is characterized by a historical NI-43-101 resource estimate with an indicated resource of 4.3 million tonnes at 0.875% nickel, equating to 82.5 million lbs contained nickel, and a historical inferred resource estimate of 1.0 million tonnes at 0.839% nickel, equating to 18.7 million pounds of contained nickel. The target stratigraphy (Pipe Formation) that hosts the Mel deposit, and other deposits in the Thompson Nickel Belt, extend onto the Hunter and Odei River properties and drill hole intersections into the target stratigraphy on the Hunter project have successfully intersected elevated nickel.

The Company also holds two properties in the southern TNB near Wabowden: Halfway Lake and Resting Lake. Both properties host the target Pipe Formation associated with known elevated nickel mineralization and are proximal to existing nickel deposits, mills, and other infrastructure.

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is Caitlin Glew, P. Geo., Vice-President Exploration for Core Nickel Corp., who has reviewed and approved its contents.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Misty Urbatsch"

Misty Urbatsch

CEO, President and Director

Core Nickel Corp.

Contacts:

Misty Urbatsch, CEO and President

Tel: 306-668-6927

Email: murbatsch@corenickel.com

General Enquiry

Tel: 306-668-6927

Email: info@corenickel.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204045

SOURCE: Core Nickel Corp.