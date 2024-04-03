Anzeige
03.04.2024
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 March 2024 its investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind7.9%
Clearway Energy A Class6.5%
NextEnergy Solar Fund6.0%
Drax Group6.0%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust5.4%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund5.0%
Bonheur4.7%
SSE4.5%
RWE4.4%
Foresight Solar Fund3.9%
Grenergy Renovables3.7%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund3.6%
Cadeler3.3%
National Grid3.2%
Northland Power3.0%
Enefit Green2.6%
AES2.5%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure2.0%
US Solar Fund1.9%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables1.9%
Greencoat Renewable1.8%
Cloudberry Clean Energy1.5%
GCP Infrastructure Investments1.5%
7C Solarparken1.4%
Polaris Renewable Energy1.4%
Algonquin Power & Utilities1.4%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust1.1%
MPC Energy Solutions1.1%
Harmony Energy Income Trust1.1%
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente1.1%
Serena Energia1.0%
Atrato Onsite Energy0.7%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc0.6%
Boralex0.5%
Innergex Renewable0.4%
Fusion Fuel Green0.3%
Fusion Fuel Green Warrants0.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.4%

At close of business on 31 March 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £36.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & investment companies40.4%
Renewable energy developers29.4%
Renewable focused utilities8.3%
Energy storage5.2%
Biomass generation and production6.0%
Electricity networks3.2%
Renewable technology and service3.5%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency2.6%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.4%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom35.7%
Europe (ex UK)33.4%
Global13.5%
North America12.6%
Latin America3.5%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.4%
100%


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.