Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 March 2024 its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 7.9% Clearway Energy A Class 6.5% NextEnergy Solar Fund 6.0% Drax Group 6.0% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.4% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 5.0% Bonheur 4.7% SSE 4.5% RWE 4.4% Foresight Solar Fund 3.9% Grenergy Renovables 3.7% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 3.6% Cadeler 3.3% National Grid 3.2% Northland Power 3.0% Enefit Green 2.6% AES 2.5% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 2.0% US Solar Fund 1.9% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 1.9% Greencoat Renewable 1.8% Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.5% GCP Infrastructure Investments 1.5% 7C Solarparken 1.4% Polaris Renewable Energy 1.4% Algonquin Power & Utilities 1.4% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 1.1% MPC Energy Solutions 1.1% Harmony Energy Income Trust 1.1% Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente 1.1% Serena Energia 1.0% Atrato Onsite Energy 0.7% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 0.6% Boralex 0.5% Innergex Renewable 0.4% Fusion Fuel Green 0.3% Fusion Fuel Green Warrants 0.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.4%

At close of business on 31 March 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £36.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & investment companies 40.4% Renewable energy developers 29.4% Renewable focused utilities 8.3% Energy storage 5.2% Biomass generation and production 6.0% Electricity networks 3.2% Renewable technology and service 3.5% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 2.6% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.4%