AMAG Technology Unveils New Strategic Direction, User Experience, Products Ahead of Largest Security Technology Tradeshow

Customer-focused evolution includes launch of unrivaled state-of-the-art security solutions

HAWTHORNE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / AMAG Technology, a pioneer in the access control and identity management industry, today announced a new strategic direction that focuses on an expanded view of the company's product portfolio and improved customer experience for channel partners and end users. The strategy has the full support of Allied Universal®, AMAG Technology's parent company and the world's leading security and facility services provider.

"This isn't just a shift in strategy, it's a revolution in protection. We're making the necessary moves to reinvigorate relationships with our channel partners and end users through improved experiences and visibility into our product offerings," said David Sullivan, president of AMAG Technology. "AMAG has been a pioneer in the access control industry for more than 50 years. While our business has transformed dramatically over the years, perceptions of the company haven't kept pace. Our new strategy provides our organization and selling channel with advancements to achieve objectives and empower customer success."

The new strategic direction reflects the company's unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, user experience and security.

Expanded view of the company's product portfolio and holistic approach to security:

Three new product offerings launched this month.

Technology Partner Portal showcases integrations with trusted technology partners, offering a destination to explore expanded capabilities of AMAG Technology's Symmetry solutions.

Comprehensive revamp of Symmetry integrated solution to be released within 12 to 18 months with an innovative interface and expanded features.

Improved customer experience for channel partners and end users:

A refreshed visual identity and digital experience at AMAG.com.

New, comprehensive Resource Library provides curated collection of content and valuable repository for industry insights, best practices and in-depth product information.

Launch of AMAG Technology Financial Services providing channel partners a leasing alternative to offer their customers -- an industry first.

"Our goal at AMAG is to provide our customers with an interactive ecosystem that is easy to navigate offering increased operational efficiency, to help operators quickly respond and even predict security events," Sullivan said. "We are strategically building a broader automated solution through business magnetism, attracting systems providers to support our solution portfolio which will provide customers a single pane of glass to operate within."

The company secures the globe's most sensitive sites, including energy, higher education, medical, military, financial and data centers.

Details of AMAG Technology's new strategic direction and product offerings will be unveiled at the International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC West), April 9 through 12 in Las Vegas. ISC West is the leading comprehensive security trade event in the U.S.

To learn more about AMAG Technology, visit www.amag.com.

About AMAG Technology

AMAG Technology, an Allied Universal® Company, is a world leader in unified security solutions that help organizations mitigate risk, ensure compliance and provide peace of mind. AMAG Technology manufactures open solutions under the brand of Symmetry that include access control, visitor management, identity management, video management, mobile and intrusion management. AMAG Technology is headquartered in Hawthorne, Calif. with sales and support located throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

