Veho and Shippo Partner to Offer Merchants Seamless Access to Amazon-like Delivery & Returns Experience

The partnership levels e-commerce playing field with quick and affordable access to best-in-class delivery and returns experience to serve customers seven days a week

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Veho , the company revolutionizing package delivery and returns for the modern economy, and Shippo , the leading shipping platform for e-commerce businesses, today announced a partnership to provide e-commerce shippers with seamless access to a modern, best-in-class delivery and returns experience with little to no technical lift. The partnership levels the e-commerce playing field by enabling merchants without the scale and logistics infrastructure of a mass retailer to now offer their customers a best-in-class delivery experience, seven days a week, that builds customer loyalty and lifetime value.

"Few businesses have the scale to compete with Amazon on the logistics front and it can be challenging to keep pace with rising consumer expectations for seamless, transparent and accurate delivery and returns," noted Itamar Zur, Veho co-founder and CEO. "Merchants now have the opportunity to easily and affordably delight customers with a modern delivery and returns experience. Veho's partnership with Shippo makes a world-class shipping experience turnkey and affordable for all merchants."

Together, Veho and Shippo are bringing an end-to-end, turnkey solution to the market. Merchants can integrate their Veho account to Shippo's reliable and intuitive shipping platform. This integration enables merchants to access Veho's next-day shipping option and seamlessly create and print labels. Through Shippo, merchants can also use built-in address validation, track shipments and easily notify customers, provide hassle-free returns, and more. With this optimized logistics workflow, merchants can unlock efficiency and cost savings. They can now also offer their customers an unrivaled delivery and returns experience that exceeds expectations and encourages repeat purchases.

"As businesses continuously look to improve the customer experience while increasing speed and reducing costs, there is a need for an efficient and reliable shipping solution," added Laura Behrens Wu, Shippo founder and CEO. "At Shippo, we make it easy for merchants to optimize high-volume shipping for speed and cost. By helping businesses discover and integrate with carriers like Veho, they can offload the technical burden of carrier management and focus more on growing their core business. Shippo's partnership with Veho enables merchants to seamlessly connect to Veho's innovative delivery and returns network -- allowing them to offer customers next-day shipping -- while easily creating and printing labels. Retailers don't have to be the size of Amazon to ship like Amazon."

The partnership also provides consumers with a best-in-class shipping experience. For instance, Veho's industry-first feature Perfect Placement enables customers using the Veho app to upload a photo (with geocodes) to show their delivery driver partner precisely where to leave a package, helping prevent lost, misdelivered, or stolen packages. Veho also enables two-way communication via text message between consumer and delivery driver partner and complete transparency into the package journey. These features enhance a modern delivery experience with industry-leading on time delivery rates.

For more information on how to start shipping with Veho and Shippo, visit here https://goshippo.com/carriers/veho or https://www.shipveho.com/blog/shippo-partnership.

About Shippo

Founded in 2013, Shippo is the leading shipping platform for modern e-commerce. More than 100,000 businesses, including top e-commerce platforms, marketplaces, warehouses, and brands, trust Shippo to navigate the complexities of shipping and fuel growth. With Shippo's platform, businesses of all sizes can access 40+ global carriers, get real-time shipping rates, print labels, automate international paperwork, track packages, facilitate returns, and more. To learn more, visit goshippo.com.

About Veho

Veho's mission is to power the future of commerce by making shopping, shipping and returns work seamlessly for everyone. Through an innovative end-to-end logistics infrastructure powered by the latest technology and designed for the needs of brands and consumers. Veho is reinventing shipping, and all parts of the post-purchase experience as we know it. Veho removes the pain from delivery and returns and creates new powerful opportunities for brands to engage and build deep loyalty with their customers, and delight them like never before. Learn more at shipveho.com .

Contact

Jane Carpenter, Veho

jane.carpenter@shipveho.com

veho@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Veho

View the original press release on accesswire.com