Labor Smart, Inc.: Labor Smart, LTNC Pink Current

GLENDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Next Gen Beverages, maker of performance drink brand LOCK'DIN, proudly announces successful attainment of Pink Current status on the OTC Market. This significant milestone will enable LOCK'DIN beverages to continue its mission of improving the health of customers across the globe through high-quality functional beverages.

This momentous achievement was made possible by the efforts of many, not the least of which, CEO Tom Zarro and the entire executive team.

CEO and Board Member Tom Zarro said, "We are thankful for our internal and external team, especially our attorneys, accountants and OTC Markets for their guidance on this laborious process. It's been a team effort, and we will continue delivering results as we grow our brand and company globally."

Securing Pink Current status heralds a new era of possibilities for LOCK'DIN beverages. It strengthens the Company's foundation for further expansion, innovation and deeper engagement with the world moving forward.

There are many advancements and opportunities in all facets of our business that will be announced once completed or further along. Until then, "We will strive to provide financial health to our shareholders by delivering value through responsible management of our business, guided by the collective 200 years of successful Board Member business experience," added Tom Zarro.

LOCK'DIN Beverages

LOCK'DIN (the "Brand") delivers life-changing, science-driven products formulated to provide athletes and health-minded consumers safe and effective natural products that help improve performance and recovery without compromising health. The Brand offers four ready-to-drink beverages and a K-Cup Coffee.



LOCK'DIN is a global brand endorsed by World Famous Boxing Champion Manny Pacquiao who uses the products daily in his training regimen and is also an investor, shareholder and member of the company's Board of Directors.

Hydrogen Rich Water (HRW) supports performance and recovery, beneficial for stress, and found to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It contains 3PPM of Molecular Hydrogen and minerals like Copper and Zinc, available in Natural, Orange, Strawberry and Lemon Lime flavors.

Alkaline Water with Electrolytes is made with purified water and ionized to a PH of 9.5+ which is found to help rehydrate the body after an intense workout while maintaining a healthy PH.

The Nootropics Performance Drink provides smooth, sustained energy without the crash, using organic caffeine sources and formulated without artificial colors, artificial flavors or sugar. Naturally sweetened with plant-based stevia, the drink is available in Berry Cherry, Grape, Pineapple Coconut and Tamarindo.

LOCK'DIN K-Cup Nootropics Focus Coffee bathes your cells with the taste and sense-awakening properties of organically-grown coffee! This incredibly delicious coffee is supercharged with an array of botanicals, nutraceuticals, and nootropics that bio-hack your brain and unleash limitless potential!

Visit www.lockdin.com to try our products and experience what it means to be LOCK'DIN!

Email Communications

We encourage shareholders to register their email addresses with LOCK'DIN Beverages to stay up to date with product news and receive exclusive shareholder-only promotions. Sign up at https://lockdin.com/pages/shareholder-opt-in.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which statements may include information regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, future financial performance, or future operating performance of Labor Smart, Inc. ("Labor Smart" or the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates, or projections of the Company's management as of the date of this press release. Although Labor Smart's management believes these expectations, estimates, or projections to be reasonable as of the date of this presentation, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business risks, economic and competitive uncertainties, or other contingencies, which could cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause Labor Smart's actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those set forth in the "Risk Factors" sections in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for viewing on the SEC's EDGAR website. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Labor Smart specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Tom Zarro, Interim CEO and Board Member

Mailing Address

Next Gen Beverages

7942 W Bell Rd.

Suite C5 #251

Glendale, AZ 85308

customerservice@lockdin.com

844-562-5346

www.lockdin.com

SOURCE: Labor Smart, Inc.

