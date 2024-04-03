Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.04.2024 | 14:06
Quentin Véron is appointed Artistic Director of Morabito Paris

PARIS, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Morabito Paris announces the arrival of Quentin Véron as Artistic Director from 1stApril 2024. He will manage all the House's collections: leather goods (permanent and new collections), trunks, travel goods, accessories and special orders.

Quentin Véron for Morabito Paris ©?Georgia Karampini

A designer already famous under his own brand, Quentin Véron's creativity and his knowledge of the most sophisticated luxury worlds will ensure the development of the famous House while bringing a fresh look at almost 120 years of history.

Quentin Véron said: "I'm delighted to be joining the wonderful House of Morabito, which is a legendary name for me and with which I share the values of craftsmanship and exceptional materials. I'm looking forward to working with some of Paris's top luxury ateliers and offering new contemporary designs alongside the House's icons in the near future."

House of Morabito Paris was founded in 1905 by Jean-Baptiste Morabito. Originally known for the finesse of his work as an artisan-jeweller of great repute, he quickly established himself as a specialist in precious materials, crafting each object like a jewel. Specialising in hand-stitching in its Parisian workshops, the House has won recognition over the decades for its unique expertise and is celebrated as "the goldsmith of leather goods".

In addition to its private clientèle, the House has had the pleasure of serving the world's greatest royal and imperial houses, the French Presidency through its diplomatic gifts and celebrities like Marilyn Monroe, Maria Callas, Edith Piaf, Catherine Deneuve and many others.

For more information:

www.instagram.com/morabito_official

Contacts:

Institutional
contact@morabitoparis.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378473/Morabito_Paris.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378472/Morabito_Paris.jpg

Morabito Paris Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quentin-veron-is-appointed-artistic-director-of-morabito-paris-302107063.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
